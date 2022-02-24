Ash Wednesday 1

The ladies of Trinity met on Feb. 10 to celebrate 138 years of women’s work at the church. More than 22 women were present who enjoyed a catered luncheon. The Valentine’s theme was used in decorations. Immediately following the luncheon, Becky Green, from Deborah Circle gave the devotion.
First Congregational, Trinity United Methodist and First United Presbyterian churches will hold an ecumenical Ash Wednesday worship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at First Congregational Church, UCC, 800 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland. All are welcome. Methodist church offers drive-thru ash impositions and evening service. First United Methodist Loveland will...
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash Chili on Kenwood Road will be closed during the day Wednesday for a taping of a Food Network favorite. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Montclair-area churches are getting ready for Lent — the 40 days of observance that for many Christians includes prayer, fasting and almsgiving. For some who observe, it’ll mean returning to in-person services, including ash distributions, for the first time in the pandemic. “It is a time to acknowledge...
We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand will offer two opportunities to receive ashes Wednesday, March 2. From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., there will be an Ash and Dash. You can drive through the portico side of the church and receive ashes while staying in your car.
MANCHESTER, Mo. — A church is offering a special event for people wanting to observe Ash Wednesday. Manchester United Methodist Church will offer a drive-thru experience on March 2. During the community event, participants can stay in their vehicle while clergy members pray with them and offer a free cross keepsake. The event is open to the public with no need to be a member of the church to participate.
Two Aurora United Methodist churches are partnering in a joint Ash Wednesday service to open the Lenten season. Wesley UMC and Flowing Forth UMC will jointly hold the service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Aurora Christian School, 2255 Sullivan Road in Aurora. Last year, the Rev. Derek Rogers,...
Commuters, parishioners, and others are invited to start their 2022 Lenten journey on Ash Wednesday by receiving ashes and a blessing from the Rev. Marion Phipps at St. Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church in Elgin. Offered as a convenience for drivers or those who do not yet feel comfortable attending...
HEATH, TX (Feb. 22, 2022) First United Methodist Church of Heath, located at 140 Smirl Drive, will host Ash Wednesday Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Ash Wednesday is a day for fasting, repentance and self reflection as we begin the Lenten Season. Ashes (Palms burned from Palm Sunday...
You may have heard it said, and you may have even said it yourself, “I will forgive, but I won’t forget.”. This statement is typically preceded by a breach of trust or a big time hurt caused by someone else. On it’s face, it seems like a good perspective to have because forgiveness has been granted, but it falls short of being true forgiveness.
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” But does it really? Hearing well-known song lyrics like these makes my ears perk-up. But I wonder whether the message is true or just trendy?. I’m not critiquing the song. I believe hard things can make us better. But we all...
Traditional Ash Wednesday services are held in a church sanctuary where Christians are marked with a cross on their foreheads as a reminder of death and repentance. And drive-thru services are available for busy people who start Lent without leaving their cars. The Rev. Jordan Czichos has an entirely different...
Isaiah Isa.14:24-25 A mentor is someone with a willingness to help others, who has a capacity to inspire, a determination to work hard, a clear sense of vision, an inspiring purpose, a deep sense of integrity and an appreciation for joy. Mary Kerry Kennedy (born 1959) is an American lawyer,...
KENSINGTON – Clergy will be hosting Ash Wednesday in to-go fashion next week outside of Kensington Congregational Church. This will mark the third year the church at 312 Percival Ave. has conducted Ash Wednesday activities in the front parking lot to ensure the safety of all who attend. Ashes...
Seven thousand, two hundred and twenty-two miles from Beijing, far from the bloated and commercial spectacle of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in the city of Victoria, a contest of true sport reminded fortunate witnesses what competition is all about. Ahead of the 76th annual Victoria Livestock show, Feb. 19’s...
Cowlitz language being brought back with online dictionary, weekend classes. It’s been nearly 50 years since the Cowlitz Coast Salish language went extinct. The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is working to revive it and so far, they’re seeing success.
The Jewish Center in Bakersfield is creating a Holocaust Memorial to help remember the six million Jews who lost their lives during that time. Community members are stepping in to help to make that possible and have embraced that promise.
Since April 2020, Centralia United Methodist Church has been memorializing the lives lost to COVID-19 in Lewis County through tolling of bells and tying ribbons on a tree outside the church parking lot. As Ash Wednesday is a Christian holiday meant for solemn reflection on human mortality, the church will...
Comments / 0