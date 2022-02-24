ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ash Wednesday 1

By Courtesy photos
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School prepares for Ash Wednesday. St. Paul’s...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Trinity Lutheran WELCA celebrated anniversary during meeting

The ladies of Trinity met on Feb. 10 to celebrate 138 years of women’s work at the church. More than 22 women were present who enjoyed a catered luncheon. The Valentine’s theme was used in decorations. Immediately following the luncheon, Becky Green, from Deborah Circle gave the devotion.
TRINITY, TX
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland Faith Briefs: Ash Wednesday service plans told

First Congregational, Trinity United Methodist and First United Presbyterian churches will hold an ecumenical Ash Wednesday worship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at First Congregational Church, UCC, 800 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland. All are welcome. Methodist church offers drive-thru ash impositions and evening service. First United Methodist Loveland will...
WLWT 5

Blue Ash Chili closing most of Wednesday for Food Network taping

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash Chili on Kenwood Road will be closed during the day Wednesday for a taping of a Food Network favorite. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BLUE ASH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ash Wednesday#Pastor
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Spiritual Side: DeLand church offers Ash Wednesday and Lenten services

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand will offer two opportunities to receive ashes Wednesday, March 2. From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., there will be an Ash and Dash. You can drive through the portico side of the church and receive ashes while staying in your car.
5 On Your Side

Local church offering drive-thru prayers for Ash Wednesday

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A church is offering a special event for people wanting to observe Ash Wednesday. Manchester United Methodist Church will offer a drive-thru experience on March 2. During the community event, participants can stay in their vehicle while clergy members pray with them and offer a free cross keepsake. The event is open to the public with no need to be a member of the church to participate.
MANCHESTER, MO
Daily Herald

Launching Lent: Aurora Methodists to partner in Ash Wednesday worship

Two Aurora United Methodist churches are partnering in a joint Ash Wednesday service to open the Lenten season. Wesley UMC and Flowing Forth UMC will jointly hold the service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Aurora Christian School, 2255 Sullivan Road in Aurora. Last year, the Rev. Derek Rogers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon: Forgive and forget

You may have heard it said, and you may have even said it yourself, “I will forgive, but I won’t forget.”. This statement is typically preceded by a breach of trust or a big time hurt caused by someone else. On it’s face, it seems like a good perspective to have because forgiveness has been granted, but it falls short of being true forgiveness.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Jim Graff: Let us rest in God’s process

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” But does it really? Hearing well-known song lyrics like these makes my ears perk-up. But I wonder whether the message is true or just trendy?. I’m not critiquing the song. I believe hard things can make us better. But we all...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.14:24-25; quote by Kerry Kennedy

Isaiah Isa.14:24-25 A mentor is someone with a willingness to help others, who has a capacity to inspire, a determination to work hard, a clear sense of vision, an inspiring purpose, a deep sense of integrity and an appreciation for joy. Mary Kerry Kennedy (born 1959) is an American lawyer,...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

food trucks.jpg

WOODSTOCK — Jasmine Beck had big dreams for her vegan food truck, Sunshine Alchemy. But within just a year of starting her business, she’d spent $20,000 in fees and permits to operate in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Victoria Advocate

Heart of a champion, shape of a banana

Seven thousand, two hundred and twenty-two miles from Beijing, far from the bloated and commercial spectacle of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in the city of Victoria, a contest of true sport reminded fortunate witnesses what competition is all about. Ahead of the 76th annual Victoria Livestock show, Feb. 19’s...
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Advocate

Coast Salish book

Cowlitz language being brought back with online dictionary, weekend classes. It’s been nearly 50 years since the Cowlitz Coast Salish language went extinct. The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is working to revive it and so far, they’re seeing success.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chronicle

Centralia Church to Host COVID Memorial Service on Ash Wednesday

Since April 2020, Centralia United Methodist Church has been memorializing the lives lost to COVID-19 in Lewis County through tolling of bells and tying ribbons on a tree outside the church parking lot. As Ash Wednesday is a Christian holiday meant for solemn reflection on human mortality, the church will...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy