By now, most of us are familiar with the challenges of staying focused and on task while working from home. One way to help yourself get into the right energy and headspace when you are working from home is to make sure you have a supportive home office. Using feng shui can help you design your work-from-home space in a way that allows you to bring your most productive self to work. Whether you have a separate room to use as your home office, or you’ve carved out a corner in your kitchen, you can apply feng shui principles to make the most of your space.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO