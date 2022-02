Fierce rivals England and Wales meet in a crucial Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.Both countries still have title ambitions, but they cannot afford any further slip-ups following opening weekend defeats.Here, we look at some of the key talking points heading into the game.Title aspirations on the lineThis season’s Six Nations might only be at the halfway point, but it will effectively be game over for whichever team loses on Saturday. Both countries lost their opening matches – England being defeated by Scotland and Wales suffering an emphatic reversal in Ireland – but then put themselves back on track...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO