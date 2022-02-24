Arsenal secure meeting with PGMOL over spate of red cards

Follow live coverage as Ireland welcome Italy to Dublin looking to get their Six Nations back on track after defeat to France last time out.In a game that many believe will go a long way to deciding the destination of the 2022 Six Nations title, Ireland equipped themselves well against France in Paris in Round 2 but Les Bleus ultimately had enough to emerge 30-24 winners. Andy Farrell’s side will now look to bounce back against the tournament’s whipping boys Italy.Despite talismanic fly-half and captain Johnny Sexton being back fit, Joey Carbery is rewarded for an impressive showing against France...

