Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrests in Alleged Inland Empire Hospice Scam Defrauding Medicare and Medi-Cal Programs of More Than $4.2 Million
RANCHO CUCAMONGA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrests of 14 individuals who were charged in San Bernardino County Superior Court in connection with two hospice companies accused of stealing more than $4.2 million from the federal Medicare and state Medi-Cal programs. Based in San Bernardino County, New...oag.ca.gov
