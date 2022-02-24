ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Counselor: Warned Crumbley Parents That Teen At Risk Before Shooting

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(AP) – The counselor of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school says he told the teen’s parents the morning of the shootings that he believed their son was a threat to himself and needed mental health support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYpVq_0eODQHmB00
PONTIAC, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 22: Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on February 22, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. (Photo by David Guralnick-Pool/Getty Images)

“I said as soon as possible, today if possible,” Shawn Hopkins testified Thursday in the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley. But, he testified, Jennifer Crumbley told him, “today was not an option because they had to return to work.”

“I didn’t want Ethan to be alone at home,” Hopkins added.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. In addition to the four students slain, six other students and a teacher were wounded.

The judge presiding over the proceedings in Rochester Hills District Court will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the Crumbleys to trial for involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to the teen and failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.

On the morning of the shooting, Ethan’s parents were summoned to the school and confronted with his drawings, which included a handgun and the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Authorities said the parents refused to take him home after the 13-minute meeting.

Hopkins testified that he provided Ethan’s parents with a list of mental health support resources at that meeting and that as it was ending Jennifer Crumbley asked, “Are we done?”

“I wrote Ethan a pass back to class,” Hopkins continued. “I told him, ‘I just want you to know I care about you.’ I don’t remember them saying goodbye (to Ethan).”

Earlier Thursday, defense attorneys asked Oakland County sheriff’s Detective Edward Wagrowski whether he thought Jennifer and James Crumbley were aware their son was planning the shooting.

Videos and texts between Ethan and his friend, Brady, in August show Ethan with a gun and inviting Brady to a gun range, said Shannon Smith, Jennifer Crumbley’s attorney.

“The friend is saying things like ‘Nice. Now pull the trigger. jk, jk, jk,’” Smith told Wagrowski, who explained that “jk” is shorthand for “just kidding.”

“Ethan responds about how his dad left the gun out but Ethan knows gun safety so its no problem. And then he says: ‘Now, it’s time to shoot up the school. JK JK JK JK,'” Smith said.

“This conversation existed between Ethan and his friend, but there is not any kind of conversation like this between Ethan and his mother or Ethan and his father?” Smith asked, to which Wagorwski responded “no.”

But prosecutors alluded to a disconnect between Ethan and his parents, including texts to his friend in which he talks about his “dark side.”

“In a text on April 5, 2021, Ethan writes: ‘Now my mom thinks I take drugs. Like she thinks the reason why I’m so mad and sad all the time is because I take drugs, and she doesn’t worry about my mental health,’” assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said. “And then he writes: ’They make me feel like I’m the problem.'”

A day before the shooting, the school left a voicemail for Jennifer Crumbley informing her that a teacher was concerned that Ethan had been searching for ammunition online using his phone. A sheriff’s office computer crimes investigator testified Feb. 8 at the couple’s preliminary examination that she later asked her son in a text if he “at least” showed school officials a photo of the gun the parents gave Ethan as an early Christmas gift.

The Crumbleys are jailed on $500,000 bond. The case against them is highly unusual because parents are rarely held criminally responsible for teens accused in mass school shootings.

The Crumbleys’ attorneys have insisted the couple didn’t know their son might be planning an attack and didn’t make the gun easy to find in their home.

Last month, Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys filed a notice of an insanity defense.

He is lodged alone in a cell in the Oakland County Jail’s clinic to keep him from seeing and hearing adult inmates. Defense attorneys want him moved to a juvenile facility, but prosecutors say he would pose a potential risk of harm to the safety of other juveniles.

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge said during a hearing for Ethan Crumbley on Tuesday that he expected to have a ruling by early next week on whether the teen will remain in the adult jail or be transferred to the county’s Children’s Village.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 16

Peggy Zietz
3d ago

They didn't "have to go back to work". They didn't want to deal with it at all. Both had already left work for the day. If they had called and said they needed to get their kid medical treatment, the employer would probably have been fine with it. The worst they can say is no. It would be even worse if we found out they didn't even go back to work.

Reply(2)
7
Chris McKenzie
2d ago

I think the parents failed him completely I think the school failed him they should have stopped him they should have called CPS the police that should have checked his backpack it's locked or his car his bedroom at home they didn't do anything and they let him go back to school after those notes road and the pictures you drew they failed him

Reply
3
Chris
3d ago

so the counselor admitted that they should alert social services to a problem, and didn't. the school counselor admitted that they knew the student should not have gone back to class, and didn't act. the principal said that the student shouldn't go back to class, and the principal sent them back to class. the parents could have had a responsibility, the school had a liability. i address the importance of the responsibility of the school so it is not forgotten about and never repeated.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Judge To Rule If Ethan Crumbley Stays In Adult Jail

(AP) – The manager of a juvenile detention center says she would have concerns if a 15-year-old charged with killing four fellow students in his Michigan high school were incarcerated at her facility. Children’s Village manager Heather Calcaterra testified Tuesday during a hearing to decide whether Ethan Crumbley will...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Monroe Man Arrested, Charged With Soliciting 14-Year-Old Girl Online

MONROE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A Monroe man was arrested and charged for soliciting a 14-year-old girl online. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Pack, 33, was arrested on Feb. 17 on a three-count felony warrant after an undercover operation conducted by detectives with the sheriff’s office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Task Force detectives.
MONROE, MI
CBS Detroit

Judge Ends Parties At Eastern Michigan University Fraternity

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A judge has temporarily halted parties at an Eastern Michigan University fraternity where social gatherings have been linked to numerous sexual assaults in recent years. Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Tim Connors issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday that Ypsilanti city officials and county prosecutors had...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Shootings#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Ap#Oxford High School#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS Detroit

Two Teens Injured After Head-On Collision In Orion Township

(CBS DETROIT) – Two teens were injured, and one is in critical condition, after a head-on crash between two vehicles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Feb. 20, at about 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on Clarkston Road near Beach Drive in Orion Township.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Arrest Owner Of ‘Chop Shop’ After Finding Stolen Car Parts Worth $100,000

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a man after an investigation into an illegal chop shop on Detroit’s west side. According to the Detroit Police Department, investigators conducted a business inspection in the 8000 block of West Chicago Street. The inspection was to confirm the business had closed and was not operating per the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED).
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy