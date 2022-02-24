ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping their supply up with the ever-increasing demand.

It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted console in stock. Below you’ll find links to top e-tailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart, consistently updated so you can find the PlayStation 5 in stock.

We’ve also listed PlayStation 5 bundles as well as PlayStation 5 deals available right now.

Where Can You Find the PlayStation 5 Console In Stock?

The PlayStation 5 digital and disc version are both currently sold out at Amazon . Walmart currently has both, the digital and disc versions of the PS5 in stock and the next official PS5 restock is expected this week.

Target’s last restock was earlier this month but right now, both the disc and disc-less PlayStation 5 consoles are currently sold out. Same with Best Buy and Game Stop — although you can shop preowned PlayStation 5 consoles at Game Stop.

Where Can You Find PlayStation 5 bundles In Stock?

You can shop PS5 bundles at QVC and HSN. One bundle you might like is this PlayStation 5 console with the SpiderMan Miles Morales game plus accessories. You’ll get the disc-compatible console, game and accessories like a wired headset, a silicone controller sleeve and a dual charging dock. It’s pricier than just buying the console by itself, but the added accessories make it worth it. Check out the rest of the QVC PlayStation 5 bundles here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVFo4_0eODPqGT00

QVC


Buy:
PlayStation 5 'Spider-Man' Bundle
at
$1,099.96

At HSN you can score similar bundles, with some bundles like this PlayStation 5 with Uncharted: Nathan Drake , accessories and vouchers on sale, down to $989.99 (originally $1,030.99). Accessories include everything from a wired headset to a dual charging dock. Check out the rest of HSN’s PlayStation 5 bundles here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efh1D_0eODPqGT00

HSN


Buy:
PlayStation 5 Bundle
at
$989.99

What Are the Best PlayStation 5 Deals?

As mentioned above, a bunch of PlayStation 5 bundles are on sale at HSN. Another good bundle is the PlayStation 5 console with the NBA 2K22 game, accessories and vouchers, down to $1,079.99 (originally $1,139.99). See here for more PS5 bundle deals at HSN .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ujf7n_0eODPqGT00

HSN


Buy:
PlayStation 5 'NBA 2K22' Bundle
at
$1,079.99

There are no other PlayStation 5 console deals available at any other retailer right now, but you can shop a bunch of discounted PlayStation 5 games for when you do get your new console. Amazon has a ton of gaming deals like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, currently down to $34.99 (originally 59.99), a 42% markdown. Other PlayStation 5 games on sale include FIFA 22 , down to $39.99 (originally $69.99) and Demon’s Souls also at $39.99 (originally $69.99).

