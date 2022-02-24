ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May.

Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021.

She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.

“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime news conference last August, families deserve to know who did this to their children,” said BCA superintendent Drew Evans in a statement following the 19-year-old’s arrest.

“We have worked diligently to achieve justice for Trinity and her family. This is the first step toward achieving that justice.”

According to records filed in Hennepin County, and reported by Fox News and CBS Minnesota on Thursday, investigators began to focus on Mr Robinson after his vehicle was caught by a CCTV camera not far from where Trinity was shot.

In addition to his vehicle being seen leaving the scene in a Minneapolis neighbourhood, Mr Robinson’s phone activity showed him at the location at the time, the charging documents reportedly alleged.

And his internet search history showed him looking for ways to change his car’s paint colour, while both his mobile phone and the vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, seemed to vanish following the shooting.

Police determined that Mr Robinson was aiming at a man at the same address Trinity was shot, and who was a member of a rival gang.

He meanwhile advertised himself as belonging to the Black Disciples gang, the reports said.

“I do feel a little bit lighter, but I know that this is only step one in this process,” said Trinity’s mother Nicole Ottoson to Fox9 News after the charges against Mr Robinson. “I’m trying to just kind of take this as my win for the day and this win for Trinity, and stay positive about what will happen next.”

Mr Robinson was due in court Thursday afternoon.

Comments

Jessica Eversole
2d ago

Court system needs to go hard on him. A child lost her life out playing with her friends outside there home. He had to of seen those little kids playing. I can’t even imagine what the parents are going through.



Shannon
2d ago

Second Degree murder … what an insult.. he knew he was shooting into a group of people.. her family should be outraged.



Robert McPherson
2d ago

if a white guy did this,the town would be looted and burned, al Sharpton and jessie would be there condemning the evil whitey, black culture =black murder



