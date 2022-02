Apps that are notorious for sharing tracking data with third parties should beware — Google has just announced that it will be bringing Privacy Sandbox from Chrome to Android. Made to limit tracking and offer a little more privacy to users, the Privacy Sandbox is still in development, and this applies to both the web version and the upcoming Android initiative. Instead of taking the plunge and making cuts without any feedback, Google is inviting app developers to participate in this privacy overhaul.

