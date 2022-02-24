ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

12 Amazing Palm Sunday Activities and Crafts for Kids

By Olivia Muenter
womansday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the best way to get kids to understand a bigger concept like religion is to teach them through a fun craft or activity. But while there are plenty of Easter crafts and Easter activities out there, finding creative ways to help them learn about Palm...

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

30 Palm Sunday Scriptures to Read out Loud During Holy Week

Palm Sunday is a special day in the Christian faith. It signals the end of Lent, which is a 40-day period of fasting and reflection during which people might give something up in order to demonstrate their devotion to their faith. Some people give up alcohol or coffee, while others stay off social media or cancel their streaming services. Palm Sunday is also significant because it is the start of Holy Week, the seven days that lead up to Easter. As part of your observance, you may decide to reflect on some Palm Sunday scriptures.
RELIGION
TODAY.com

31 DIY Easter crafts kids and adults will love

Whether you’re trying to make your house more festive for Easter or you’re decorating for a holiday-themed party or Easter brunch or preparing for an epic Easter egg hunt, Easter crafts are a great project for you or the family. These DIY Easter crafts will are just as...
LIFESTYLE
95.5 KLAQ

There’s a Fun Active Hiking Group for Parents & Kids In El Paso

Sometimes parents don't realize how many helpful tips they can find about adventure online. For example, when your heart's desire is yearning to hike but you're not sure your kids can hack it, no problem. There are people who don't believe in social media but having it sure does help to discover new healthy activities for the family.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Palm Sunday#Easter Day#Sunday School#Lent Easter
ABC 4

St. Patty’s Day activities for the kids

March is right around the corner, and Adriana Hanzon is helping parents get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with fun activities to do with the kids. Last March, a little Leprechaun left footprints and a green toilet surprise for the Hanzon family. After the mischievous leprechaun escapes the kids’ traps, leaving green treats and gold coins for the kids, he always uses the toilet and leaves his green footprints on the toilet bowl. He always forgets to flush, leaving them with a green toilet bowl to clean. Some green washable paint and green food coloring will do the trick for this activity!
SOCIETY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
womansday.com

Time for Amazing Treats

For all they do for us, let’s give our dogs deliciously healthy BLUE Treats in a variety of tasty flavors. From crunchy biscuits to tender morsels, you’ll find a mouthwatering reward your best friend will love!. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported...
PETS
womansday.com

28 Thoughtful First Communion Gifts They'll Cherish Forever

A child's first Holy Communion is a very special occasion. It’s the first time he or she will receive the Eucharist, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their religious journey. And while a giving a gift card or check is a traditional (and very generous!) way to celebrate this important milestone, if you're looking to buy a unique first communion gift that will honor the day and serve as a reminder to continue living in their faith, there are plenty of options out there — even ones with free shipping on Amazon!
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
WTVF

Our Kids Soup Sunday: Happening Around Town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our Kids Soup Sunday is probably one of the most creative and yummy fundraisers in Middle Tennessee. On today's Happening Around Town, we learn more about Our Kids and the amazing work they do for our community, and one of their biggest fundraising events, Soup Sunday. Be sure to watch to learn how you can get your tickets.
NASHVILLE, TN
womansday.com

27 Best Confirmation Gifts to Celebrate a Very Special Sacrament

Though not every Christian denomination celebrates the tradition and ritual of confirmation, it is particularly important to certain groups. In the Catholic denomination for example, confirmation represents a teenager's commitment to God and the church as they enter adulthood. It's an important rite of passage that echoes some of the same themes of baptism, but often involves more religious classes and other Bible-focused pre-requisites. Most importantly, it's an event that represents a follower's newly-renewed commitment, responsibilities, and belief in Christ.
RELIGION
Echo Press

How many activities should kids be involved in?

With the bevy of activities that kids can partake in, there’s always the question of how many is too many?. “We try to promote activities as much as we can. It gets kids connected to our school,” Alexandria High School Activities Director Ben Kvidt said. “It gets them working towards a common goal. So we're big advocates of that and proponents of that, and we try to support our kids on an individual level too, because we know that not everyone wants to be in an activity so we can still try to support them there too.”
ALEXANDRIA, MN
womansday.com

30 Best Bible Verses for Kids, About Kids

If you're a parent, grandparent, godparent, or someone who has a special kid in your life, then you know how important it is to help children understand the word of God. After all, the Bible calls children a gift from God, so it’s the duty of their guardians and trusted adults to help them recognize why they are so important. And while some verses may be a bit beyond their understanding right now, there are plenty of Bible verses for kids that'll help little ones appreciate why their faith is so important and how they can spread the love of the Lord to others.
RELIGION
Central Illinois Proud

Craft goods and craft beer Sunday at Destihl Brewery

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery in Normal, 18 vendors set up shop for the Love Local Makers Market Sunday afternoon. The Event Specialist at Destihl, Amanda Elston, said the market not only supports the vendors, it brings more foot traffic to the brewery.
NORMAL, IL
Newton Daily News

How crafting benefits kids

METRO — Kids have boundless energy. Parents of young children can look to various activities to harness that energy, and crafting is one endeavor that makes use of kids’ enthusiasm and creativity. Craft projects are more than just a means to getting energetic youngsters to sit down and...
KIDS
womansday.com

19 Passover Memes Anyone Who Celebrates Can Relate To

Passover, a Jewish holiday that is celebrated in the spring, is rich in tradition. Religiously, it's a bigger deal than Hanukkah, which usually falls around the same time as Christmas, and is therefore more well-known by those outside of the Jewish faith. In spite of the solemn story of our ancestors (or, perhaps, because we've survived long enough to retell it), any gathering of Jews is bound to include humor — especially one with four cups of wine consumed in one sitting. Whether you choose to share these Passover memes at the seder for some levity, or you use them as reassurance that everyone else is also dreaming about giant bowls of pasta by day five, these jokes about Passover are funny and relatable.
CELEBRATIONS
womansday.com

101 Comforting Quotes About Missing the Special People In Your Life

Let’s face it, being away from the ones you love can feel excruciatingly lonely. Not being around those who brighten our lives and make us feel special is never easy, but often inevitable. In life, various circumstances prevent us from being in the presence of some of our favorite people and we find ourselves searching for “miss you” quotes and sweet messages to express what’s in our hearts.
SOCIETY
News 12

DIY activities to do with the kids during winter recess

Winter recess is here! Here are some free at-home activities you can do to help keep the kids busy. There are multiple DIY lessons to try out. News 12’s Kristie Reeter chose the injection molding activity to show the process of creating plastic toys.
KIDS
womansday.com

12 Best Amazon Outdoor Decor Items for the Backyard of Your Dreams

Warmer weather is around the corner, and I just know you’re gonna want to spend as much time as possible outdoors (because same). But first things first, your outdoor space could probably use an upgrade. I’m talking dreamy string lights, comfy patio furniture, lush potted plants—you know, allllll the things that'll turn your backyard/patio/porch/balcony into the summer oasis you deserve.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy