The Colorado Rapids are heading west in search of a fresh start. After a disappointing exit in the round of 16 from the CONCACAF Champions League, the Rapids open their Major League Soccer slate Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles FC. Thanks to qualifying for the continental tournament, the Rapids have a few competitive games under their belt before the regular season starts unlike most teams. Inversely, Saturday’s MLS opener will be the club’s third match in 10 days. Despite a trip to Guatemala and Wednesday’s home match played in bitter cold, defender Auston Trusty feels like the team is in a good place.

