Sideline returns to Years of Farming

Sideline Bluegrass Band is returning to Years of Farming on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., organizers of the event said.

Maddie Murray and the Darren Wasson Band will open. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free.

Those attending will have the chance to win door prizes provided by our sponsors including two tickets for the following weekend to the March 6 show featuring Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys with former Clinch Mountain Boys Sammy Adkins and Steve Sparkman.

Steve Dilling and Skip Cherryholmes are joined by Jamie Harper, Nick Goad, Andy Buckner, and Kyle Windbeck, each with a commitment to working as one unit to deliver high-energy, innovative, hard-driving, variety-packed entertainment night after night throughout Sideline’s lengthy tour schedule. Always seeking new breakthroughs in music, while holding to the core of their proven success - a love for each other, a love for their ever-growing loyal fanbase, and a true love and passion for the music they create.

The Maddie Murray and Darren Wasson Band consists of Maddie Murray on fiddle, Darren Wasson on guitar, Alicia Wasson on bass, and Luke Montgomery on banjo. Maddie started playing classical violin at age 7 and has played classical for 10 years under a private instructor in Lexington. She was introduced to Bluegrass at age 14 and only has been playing bluegrass for three years. She was awarded the Kentucky Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Grant in July 2021 to be mentored by Kati Penn. Darren and Alicia Wasson were introduced to bluegrass at a young age by their father Rickey Wasson, who played with J.D. Crowe & The New South for 15 years. Darren has been playing guitar for 13 years and is influenced by his father’s style of guitar playing and singing.

Please take the time to thank our sponsors for helping us bring great bluegrass music to Flemingsburg.

Keep checking our websitewww.yearsoffarming.com for updates in the schedule.

For more information, tickets or to tag (reserve) seats, you can contact Paula Hinton at 606-748-0798 orpaulahinton2000@yahoo.com.