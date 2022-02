The average American consumer is under a tremendous amount of pressure these days. The housing market is broken, inflation is on the rise and car prices are going through the roof. To be a car owner in America is getting more expensive by the day, and we're not only talking about insurance and service costs, but the cost of getting in an accident too. Just ask Redford Michigan resident Kellie Rockwell, who was involved in a massive vehicle pileup on I-696 with over 50 other vehicles.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO