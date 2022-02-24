Am I the Jerk?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely do we see such serious issues compound over such a juvenile topic....

www.101wkqx.com

The Atlantic

Am I Being Love Bombed? Are You?

The actor Julia Fox met Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, on New Year’s Eve in Miami, and by the following week she was on the phone with Interview, providing behind-the-scenes commentary on all of the photos of them wearing dramatic outfits, going on expensive outings, and kissing on the floor.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Checked By Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer After He Claims The Rapper Snitched

Listeners can often find Wack 100 delivering commentary about Rap culture and his remarks often ignite a visceral response. Recently, Wack went viral after alleging that Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly pleaded guilty to firearms charges, snitched to the authorities. This is a claim that could cause havoc for Shiesty behind bars as well as among his industry peers, and Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, stepped in to shut down the rumors.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
E! News

Jill Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Derick Dillard After Miscarriage

Watch: Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family. Congratulations are in order for Jill Duggar. The Counting On alum and her husband Dereck Dillard are expecting another child, she revealed in a blog post shared to the Dillard family website on Sunday, Feb. 27. The exciting news comes less than a year after Jill suffered a miscarriage, which she opened up about in the new blog post.
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Reveals She and Georgi Have Split for the Second Time (Exclusive)

It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement. The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.
CELEBRITIES

