Am I the Jerk?

The actor Julia Fox met Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, on New Year’s Eve in Miami, and by the following week she was on the phone with Interview, providing behind-the-scenes commentary on all of the photos of them wearing dramatic outfits, going on expensive outings, and kissing on the floor.
UPDATE: Rick Ross is reportedly in stable condition after suffering a second seizure on another flight. The second flight, headed to Memphis from Fort Lauderdale, had to make an emergency landing in Birmingham, Alabama at 5:44 p.m. CT. 5:54 P.M. FRIDAY: Earlier today on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to...
Listeners can often find Wack 100 delivering commentary about Rap culture and his remarks often ignite a visceral response. Recently, Wack went viral after alleging that Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly pleaded guilty to firearms charges, snitched to the authorities. This is a claim that could cause havoc for Shiesty behind bars as well as among his industry peers, and Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, stepped in to shut down the rumors.
Comedian and actor Chevy Chase made a career out of playing wry, aloof, somewhat deviant characters to perfection. Turns out, the performances included a touch of realism; as Chase developed a reputation for being as hard to work with in real life as his characters could be hard to manage in a story.
A WOMAN has revealed how people are always surprised when she reveals she has five brothers - and are even more shocked after finding out she has TEN sisters. Kass Parker, who has over a million followers on her @justtkass TikTok account, has shot to fame sharing inside her bumper family’s life.
BACHELOR Colton Underwood will soon be tying the knot as he revealed he is engaged to Jordan C. Brown. The TV star shared the big news with People. He said: ""After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature.
Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
Benjamin Sanov blew out the candles on February 25. As her son with husband David Sanov turned a year older this weekend, Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney (Sami) took to Instagram to tell Benjamin that Mom and Dad “are so proud of the man you have become.”
Kanye West may be spotted frequently stepping out with his rumoured new girlfriend Chaney Jones, but according to TMZ, he's still putting in work behind the scenes to prevent his divorce from Kim Kardashian from going through. The publication reports that Ye just filed legal documents in an attempt to...
News of the Hollywood power couple splitting up saddened many fans who were rooting for their marriage after Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and The Cosby Show’s Lisa Bonet announced their separation in a joint statement on a now-deleted Jan. 12 Instagram post. However, the couple has allegedly decided to...
One newer but major milestone with childhood and parenting is the question of when, not if, your child is ready for their own phone. Pink is opening up about why she feels her 10-year-old daughter, Willow, isn't quite ready yet—and she brings up a lot of really great points.
Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
Kourtney Kardashian’s fans think the reality star might be pregnant following a social media post she made revealing she is no longer on a diet. The pregnancy speculation also comes just months after she and her fiancé Travis Barker expressed their definite interest in having a baby together once they are married.
Fan reaction to the hunk’s shirtless selfie can best be summed up in the same two words dricagtriple7 used: “Good Lawd!”. Clearly, Chad Duell hasn’t just been hitting the gym, he’s been hitting it hard. On February 26, he shared a photo of himself sans shirt that revealed just how buff he had gotten.
Watch: Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family. Congratulations are in order for Jill Duggar. The Counting On alum and her husband Dereck Dillard are expecting another child, she revealed in a blog post shared to the Dillard family website on Sunday, Feb. 27. The exciting news comes less than a year after Jill suffered a miscarriage, which she opened up about in the new blog post.
When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement. The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.
