Protein Filled Nut Butter

Thick and creamy, this chocolate-peanut butter smoothie from Hawaiian chef Brandon Baptiste may be easy to make, but the result is wonderfully complex. Cacao nibs — crushed, roasted cocoa beans — give this smoothie an extra rich chocolate flavor and adds a bit of chocolate-chip-like texture (without the added sugar). Although cacao nibs may sound like a specialty item, they’re commonly available at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Target and other chain grocery stores.
Add garlic and spices; cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add tomatoes, breaking up with a wooden spoon, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat and simmer until thickened slightly and flavors have melded, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in beans and greens.
(Family Features) Adding better-for-you recipes to your family’s menu can be as simple as incorporating protein with ingredients that enhance flavor and nutrition. For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.
There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Got 5 minutes? Whip up some peanut butter toast with your favorite peanut butter, sliced banana, honey, and mini chocolate chips. Then, spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter evenly over the top of the toast. Top the peanut butter with sliced banana and a drizzle of honey. Lastly, sprinkle on...
While radishes and turnips soak, place reserved 1 cup greens, butter, lemon zest, salt, black pepper, and garlic in a food processor. Process until butter is green and mostly smooth, about 1 minute, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides of bowl. Season with additional salt and black pepper to taste.
For many reasons, February is my least favorite month. It’s cold. And over the years, I’ve had to say goodbye to several loved ones, including my mom, during this month. At the same time, it’s good to think that March is just around the corner, even if Mr. Groundhog tells us the warm days of spring will be delayed this year.
We have long known that fish can navigate. Who among us has not visited Taylor Creek and stood in awe while witnessing the amazing annual salmon run? But can a fish navigate on land, drive a car? Come to find out, the answer is a resounding, “Yes!”. Let us...
A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
Molasses butter skillet corn is only four ingredients. It takes very little time to prepare and it’s full of flavor. It’s creamy, buttery, and delicious. The molasses has such a rich deep flavor, so it adds a wonderful sweetness to the corn. Add this dish to any dinner or holiday gathering. Whenever I can make a dish that is simple to prepare but packs a flavor punch…I’m in! That IS this recipe.
Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.
If you're a fan of sweet-and-salty treats, you might want to plan a trip to Costco. According to a post by Instagram user @costocbuys, the retailer is selling ginormous bags of strawberry yogurt-covered pretzels ... and we're drooling just thinking about them. The treat is by the brand Creative Snacks...
Comments / 0