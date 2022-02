Just when it was starting to feel like spring in Berkshire County with pretty much all of the snow melted, we get nailed with a decent-sized snowstorm. It's a reality check as we still have a few weeks of winter to go. In Berkshire County, winter can certainly last longer as we have had snowstorms over the years in April, May, we've even seen the white stuff in the summer months. Berkshire County residents know the classic saying when it comes to our fickle weather conditions, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." That's really been the case in Berkshire County, especially over the past couple of weeks.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO