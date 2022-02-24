Sunnei RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Gioannoni/WWD

Where are we all running?

Be it an existential question or just a pragmatic one in between fashion week events, this was the query guests left the Sunnei show with.

Once again, founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo came up with an entertaining concept to present their latest collection, having their models sprinting down a street in Milan’s southern area instead of simply walking.

Messina’s and Rizzo’s coed lineup demanded instant attention, as it marked another evolutionary step of the brand’s signature ‘90s lexicon via introduction of tailoring, knitwear experimentations and new bold accessories that will further beef up its successful business in the category.

Silhouettes swung from stiff tailored suits in boxy proportions to the full-on volumes of roomy pants and relaxed long dresses. Chenille knitwear was developed in different graphics ranging from wavy motifs to popping 3D effects, while sweaters covered in rubberized fringes bouncing at every stride made for the Instagram post of the show.

While colorful second-skin jersey pieces added to Sunnei’s recurrent activewear influence — even more fitting in this context — for the first time, silicon studs (thus far relegated to its 1000Chiodi sneakers) took over apparel and bags, too.

About those accessories, who could expect glittery platforms as running shoe option? The design complemented handbags made of scented rubber strips and a minaudière shaped after Milan’s Torre Velasca skyscraper.

There were lots of fun elements, but a serious undertone could be traced in Messina’s and Rizzo’s lesson on mindfulness, too. After two years of pandemic, the fashion industry’s promises of slowing down mainly vanished and a new conflict unfolding under our eyes: where are we running, indeed?