The Florida Panthers lead the Atlantic Division with a record of 35-11-5 with 75 points. That also makes for second best in the NHL. However, since the beginning of the season, the Panthers have had issues with winning on the road. Until the month of February, their record in away games was 9-6-5. In their latest road trip, they rattled off three straight wins to nab six out of a possible six points. In addition, they’ve won six of their last eight road games. This includes beating top teams such as the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes. With this, it can be said that Florida’s issues on the road are officially vanquished.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO