The deadline for filing federal tax returns for the 2021 tax year is Monday, April 18. You don’t have to wait until the deadline, however. You can start filing today. Are you planning to file electronically? You have a few options, including IRS Free File or Fillable Forms, tax prep sites and commercial software. You can scan important documents into a digital format using your phone or tablet. Tap or click here for more tax filing tips.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO