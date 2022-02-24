9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Feb. 24 - 27)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Temperatures may have started to drop, but your weekend plans can still heat up! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events.

The Orchid Show

The Orchid Show is back at the New York Botanical Garden this weekend with thousands of brilliant orchids and an all-new kaleidoscopic experience that's not to be missed.

When: Saturday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 27; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 2900 Southern Boulevard Bronx, NY

Cost: $30

The Heart Monument

Head over to the Long Island City waterfront promenade at Hunter's Point South Park for the giant heart monument that pays tribute to health care workers and is a COVID memorial to remind the world to focus on love.

When : Thursday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 27

Where : Hunter's Point South Park, LIC

Cost : Free

Ice Sculp­ture Show

Enjoy a live­ly after­noon fea­tur­ing live ice carv­ing, ice dance per­for­mances by unique designs from New York City-based artists and cel­e­brate the final week­end of the Island’s inau­gur­al Win­ter Vil­lage.

When : Saturday, Feb. 26; 2 - 5 p.m.

Where : Governors Island

Cost : Free

Photo credit Okamoto Studio

Aida Rodriguez at Caroline's on Broadway

Funny lady Aida Rodriguez brings a strong and unique perspective to the stage at Caroline's this weekend.

When : Thursday, Feb. 24 - Saturday, Feb. 26; Varies

Where : Caroline's - 1626 Broadway

Cost : $32.75

King Cake Doughnuts

With the festive Mardi Gras holiday officially approaching, the spirit of New Orleans heads to New York with limited-time-only King Doughnut with Southern Comfort glaze. It's first come, first serve as only 60 donuts will be made per day. A few lucky people will also get a little figurine inside.

When : Thursday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 27

Where : 448 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn

Cost : Varies

Bumper Cars on Ice

Time to enjoy the beloved bumper cars on ice has now been extended! Visitors at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park can enjoy the popular ice activity for 10 minutes and will occur within a one-hour booking window on a first-come, first-served basis.

When : Thursday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 27, Weekends: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where : Bryant Park

Cost : $20

Photo credit Jason Goldstein

Animal Sculptures on Park Avenue

Park Avenue has turned into an urban jungle thanks to this super cool art installation. The installation of “origami-polygonal shaped” sculptures like Mojo the Gorilla, Baloo the Bear, Manny the Mammoth, and Rexor the Tyrannosaurus Rex are all sprinkled throughout Murray Hill courtesy of French artist Idriss B.

When : Thursday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 27

Where : Park Avenue between 34th and 38th Streets, Murray Hill

Cost : Free

The Pool at Industry City

Walk, dance, jump, and play on an installation of giant concentric circles in Brooklyn. "The Pool" is a world where play and collaborative movement create swirling effects of light and color. Using mesh-network technology and custom code, visitors can activate platforms that respond to touch—encouraging participation in an ever-changing composition.

When : Thursday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 27

Where : Industry City - Brooklyn

Cost : Free

Photo credit The Collision Project

Ice Skating at Bryant Park

The Rink at Winter Village is New York City’s only free admission ice skating rink. Bring the family for some ice skating fun then enjoy food and drinks rinkside eats and drinks at The Lodge.

When : Thursday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 27; Time varies

Where : Bryant Park

Cost : Free admission

Skyline Drive-In

Watch Hollywood's biggest films in this unique drive-in cinema experience. Enjoy snacks from the concession stand full of drinks, treats, and eats along with exquisite views of the Manhattan Skyline.

When : Saturday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 27; Varies

Where : 1 Oak Street, Brooklyn

Cost : $55 per car/ $19 per seat