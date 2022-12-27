ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Pores: Unclogged! This Silver Blackhead Powder Is Just $12

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ah, nothing like waking up in the morning and just immediately knowing that your skin has been acting up overnight. Disappointment awaits you in the bathroom mirror, and sadly, you’re used to it. But familiarity doesn’t equal contentment. You don’t have to accept the blackheads and blemishes just because they’re trying to stake their claim on your skin!

We know it can be exhausting trying to find a product that actually helps , but we’re here to make it happen. Instead of over-exfoliating your skin or damaging it with nose strips, we want to introduce you to a more unique treatment that’s blowing shoppers’ minds. It’s not a clay mask — it’s a powder ! Interested? You can snag 15% off the Mario Badescu website with code: MARIO15 !

See it!

Get the Mario Badescu Silver Powder for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is another incredible skincare innovation from Mario Badescu, the maker of the beloved, celebrity-favorite facial sprays and drying lotion . If you have oily, congested skin and pores that seem to be visibly growing each and every day, this powder could become the next staple in your routine!

This powder is made with absorptive calcium carbonate, purifying kaolin clay and soothing, mattifying zinc oxide, claiming to absorb oil, decongest the T-zone, draw out excessive, stubborn blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores. It may help prevent future blackheads from popping up as well. Shoppers even say it’s been a big help with regular pimples and whiteheads!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgEC9_0eOClOQG00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Mario Badescu Silver Powder for just $12 at Amazon ! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, how exactly does a skincare powder work? First, wash and dry your face. Then, take a damp cotton ball or pad and dip it into the powder. Press it onto the congested areas of your skin, avoiding the eyes. Most people will concentrate on their nose, chin and forehead. Shoppers say using a brush works nicely too. After 10 minutes, take another cotton ball or pad and soak it with toner, using it to wipe off all of the powder. The brand claims you’ll see a “remarkable difference” after just one use!

This Silver Powder is vegan and cruelty-free, and it contains no parabens or oils. Just one or two uses a week could make a major difference in your skin, making that morning trip to the bathroom mirror an actually exciting one. Can you believe it’s just $12?

See it!

Get the Mario Badescu Silver Powder (originally $12) for just $12 at Amazon ! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Us Weekly reader exclusive: Get 15% off the Mario Badescu website with code: MARIO15! Shop bestsellers here !

This ‘Aqua Bomb’ Moisturizer Is So Lightweight — But So Hydrating

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from Mario Badescu here and check out other skincare treatments at Amazon here !

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
StyleCaster

This $10 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
Elite Daily

The Best Dewy Foundations

You can find promises of a more radiant, hydrated complexion from facials and at-home beauty tools, as well as the never-ending stream of skin care products that constantly bombard us all. But the right makeup can help, too, and it all starts with your base. The best dewy foundations have lightweight formulas that are infused with just enough moisturizing ingredients to leave skin glowing, but never greasy. Ideal for those with dry or combination skin, dewy foundations typically have a radiant or satin finish (as opposed to matte, which is designed to prevent any sheen). Traditionally, dewy foundations offer relatively light coverage, but you can also find buildable formulas that will give you medium coverage when you want something a little more heavy-duty. Serum-foundation hybrids, tinted moisturizers, and BB or CC creams are also great alternatives to foundation when you want something that offers a fresh-faced glow.
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
shefinds

This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist

Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
shefinds

This Is The Best Scalp Serum Ingredient For Thicker, Fuller Hair, Experts Say

Thicker-looking, shinier hair doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. If you suspect your hair is thinning or you feel like your scalp is dry, irritated, and could be contributing to less-than-healthy looking hair, the solution isn’t always to just change your shampoo. Adding a daily serum into your routine and massaging your scalp to boost circulation is a smart idea — and knowing which ingredient can support your scalp for thicker, fuller hair is the key knowledge you need. Dr. HariKiran Cheruki, a dermatologist and the medical head of ClinicSpots, says this is the serum you need for gorgeous strands and a healthy scalp.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
KGET 17

Best hair mask for dandruff

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing gets in the way of great style more than the telltale signs of dandruff. Small flakes of dry skin scattered across your shoulders are not just unsightly, they’re a signal your scalp is out of sorts. Genetics, sensitivities, stress, harsh weather or overusing hair products can all cause scalps to become irritated and inflamed.
Bella Rose

Vitamin C is beneficial to your skin

Looking for a way to improve your skin health and appearance? Check out vitamin C serum. According to, "Healthline.com", this topical solution is made with vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production, wound healing, and tissue repair." Here are just a few benefits of using vitamin C serum on your skin.
Byrdie

Josie Maran's Bestselling Retinol Body Butter Is Now a Mega-Moisture Face Cream

There are few things in beauty I am quite as devoted to as I am retinol (tied with sunscreen, obviously). Not only does the ingredient have dermatologists’ stamp of approval (and there’s copious research to support these claims), but it has helped with an array of my own skin concerns. First, clearing up painful acne in my 20s and now in my early 30s to combat fine lines and texture. I’ve tried many formulas and textures; all of the over-the-counter lotions, potions, oils, and serums I could get my hands on.
shefinds

3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles

How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
The Independent

Want longer, stronger eyelashes? We put the Augustinus Bader eyebrow and lash enhancing serum to the test

Interest in eyelash serums is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to the ever-growing number of options, seemingly sudden interest on social media platforms such as TikTok and celebrities touting the beauty products as their answer to fluttery-looking lashes.While mascara and false lashes can help to give that ultra-long lash effect, many of us are turning to more-natural-looking make-up, with the “no make-up, make-up look” becoming one of the key trends of the year.Skincare products such as retinol, vitamin C serums and hyaluronic acid are also in no short supply, as many beauty buffs are forgoing foundation to show...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The Best Tea Tree Oil and Mint Shampoo - 2022

DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Tea...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

274K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy