ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Optimize your Twitter feed with these 10 browser extensions

By David Nield
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyb8m_0eOCkZ4400 Supercharge Twitter in your browser with some well-chosen add-ons. Edgar Moran / Unsplash

However you use Twitter—whether it’s to stay up to date on world events, keep in touch with friends, or do something else entirely—you don’t have to settle for its basic, default functions. If you use the site in your browser, there are dozens of third-party extensions available that will add more features, change the Twitter interface, and level up your tweeting.

We’ve collected some of the best, concentrating on those that work with Google Chrome ( and Microsoft Edge, as they share the same code ), but some will function in other browsers as well.

Buffer, for scheduling tweets

You don’t necessarily want all your tweets bunched up into the hours you’re actually on Twitter, and that’s where Buffer comes in. It lets you queue up tweets to be sent out at regular intervals, and gives you access to analytics and other tools too. You can schedule up to 10 tweets at a time for free, and then pricing starts at $5 a month.

Dewey, for managing bookmarks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lo036_0eOCkZ4400
If you’ve never used Twitter bookmarks, Dewey might convince you to start. David Nield

If you use the Twitter bookmarking feature to save tweets you want to get back to later (the option is in the share menu, if you haven’t found it), the free Dewey extension is well worth a look. Its key features include organizing bookmarks into categories, adding tags and annotations, exporting your saved tweets to other services, and making them public on the web.

Twitter View Original Images, for getting full-size photos

Depending on your browser and the size of your tabs, Twitter doesn’t necessarily display photos at their maximum resolution as you scroll. The free Twitter View Original Images extension fixes that problem, letting you see full-size pictures with a click. It’s a simple add-on, but a useful one.

[Related: How to share photos at their best quality ]

Minimal Theme, for cutting out clutter

The free Minimal Theme for Twitter is perfect for limiting distractions and focusing just on the tweets in front of you. You can reduce the options in the navigation bar; hide the tweet button; hide retweet, reply, and like counts; and remove promoted posts, for example. The extension also allows you to choose the width of the Twitter feed in your browser tab.

Twemex, for adding a new sidebar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANdLM_0eOCkZ4400
Love sidebars? Twemex may be for you. David Nield

Twemex drops in a new sidebar on the right-hand side of the Twitter interface, promising to bring you the “most interesting ideas” from the day’s tweets. These may include tweets posted on the same day in history to popular tweets from across your network. The extension will remain free for as long as it’s in beta, but its developer plans to eventually charge a monthly fee.

Twitter Media Downloader, for saving files

If you see photos and videos on your Twitter timeline that you’d like to keep, Twitter Media Downloader makes saving them very straightforward. The free extension adds a new download button to the Twitter interface, positioned right underneath tweets, and it’ll handle one or several media files with ease.

Superpowers for Twitter, for bulk and automated actions

Superpowers for Twitter is free to use and automates certain actions within the Twitter interface. You can use it to mass-follow all the accounts on a page (maybe you’re viewing a Twitter list) or like every tweet on a particular page (such as a search page), to name a couple tasks it will let you do. This is all handled by some subtle extra buttons that appear on the interface.

[Related: The simplest way to post to all your social media accounts at once ]

Plaintweet, for extreme simplicity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQEJK_0eOCkZ4400
Plaintweet will strip Twitter down to the basics. David Nield

If you want an interface that’s even more sparse than the one Minimal Theme (above) offers, try Plaintweet . This free add-on concentrates on the text of tweets, hiding extra paraphernalia such as likes, retweets, mentions, image previews, quote tweets, and profile images. You have  the option of using a light or dark theme as well.

Scroll Portal, for less doomscrolling

Scroll Portal is free to install and encourages users to take a more focused approach to Twitter. You do this by setting a scrolling “speed limit” that you must stick to, which will stop you from rushing through your timeline too quickly. The extension will also count the number of tweets you’ve scrolled past, encouraging you to take more time reading each one.

Social Scroll for Twitter, for finding older tweets

Working your way through someone’s Twitter archive can be a time-consuming process, but not with the free Social Scroll for Twitter installed. Once in place, it adds a new navigation bar on the right when you are viewing someone else’s profile, so you can dig into all of their historical tweets with a few clicks.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to update your Google Chrome browser on any device

Updating Chrome takes a couple of clicks and a restart. Every browser pushes out software updates, and Google Chrome is no exception. As well as security patches, these updates can also contain new features and tweaks to existing features. So you need to make it a habit to check for and apply these updates on a regular basis. Here’s how to update Google Chrome.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

6 SEO Hacks to Optimize Your Resume

Websites use Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques to rank higher in organic search results. You can take the principles behind these white hat techniques, tweak them a little, and apply them to your resume to rank higher in the recruiters' resume searches and land better jobs. While some SEO techniques...
JOBS
hackernoon.com

8 Browser Extensions for Scraping Google Maps like a Pro

For extracting information from websites, Web Scraping tools are designed precisely. They are also known as web harvesting tools or web data extraction tools. These extensions for scraping Google maps are useful enough for people who want to collect some of the data from the Internet. Web Scraping is the new data entry technique that does not require repetitive typing or copy-pasting. These extensions for scraping Google maps can be used for a number of purposes in various situations that can be either data collection or market research.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browsers#Twitter Down#Browser Extensions#Google Chrome Lrb#Microsoft Edge
Wired

5 Extensions That Level Up Your Email Game

Considering how often we all send email, and how stuffed our collective inboxes are, you probably already know it's critical to make sure you don’t miss important messages or let them linger too long without responding. Luckily, there are plenty of tools to make wrangling your inbox a bit easier.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
makeuseof.com

How to Install YouTube Music on Your PC From the Browser

Did you know you can install YouTube Music as a desktop app like Spotify or any other regular app and stream songs as you like?. All you need to do is install it directly from the YouTube Music website. You can open it as a separate desktop app without using Chrome or other browsers.
CELL PHONES
Indy100

What is today's Wordle answer #254?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Wordle has become the world's morning ritual that has also faced a rollercoaster of criticism. Players have previously slammed the puzzle for its choice of American spelling and British slang terms. Then, people complained Wordle was too difficult since the New York Times took over. Now, players have said it's "too easy" – and instead, turning to Quordle, a new game in which you have to solve four five-letter words simultaneously. If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The answer for #252 is "CHOKE", defined by Google as experiencing "severe difficulty in breathing because of a constricted or obstructed throat or a lack of air."Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Science

A comprehensive guide to using social media when your safety’s at risk

Social media platforms give everyone with internet access the ability to quickly circulate and discuss developing news stories. And if you happen to be near or involved in a significant event, your voice can help others understand what’s happening while traditional news organizations piece everything together. This can, however, be dangerous if you’re posting from a place where you might be under surveillance, a potential target for a cyberattack, or at risk of physical harm. Consider this your guide to more safely sharing info from unsafe places.
INTERNET
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy