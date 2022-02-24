ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Tom Brady Has a New Acting Gig!

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 1 day ago

The former quarterback will play himself in "80 for Brady," a football-themed road trip movie set to...

www.wfxb.com

townandcountrymag.com

Tom Brady Teams Up with Legendary Hollywood Actresses

Tom Brady is leaving Tampa behind for Hollywood. The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired this year, and his post-retirement plans revolve around movies. Brady, 44, will produce and act in 80 for Brady, a road trip movie—that has an absolutely incredible cast. Per The Hollywood Reporter, 80 for Brady...
NFL
Football fans are the spiritual opposite of fans of actresses of a certain age who have won Oscars and Tonys. Beyond the one thing that connects these two groups — an ability to rattle off stats — this is simple math. But now the other thing that connects them is going to be … Tom Brady. Brady, who recently announced his retirement from football, will produce and act in the upcoming Paramount comedy, 80 for Brady, per The Hollywood Reporter. The film follows four Pats fans “who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady,” which is a hilarious movie concept for someone to produce about themselves. Production begins this spring, and — crucially — the best friends will be played by Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. Because that’s another bit of math for you: four female friends over the age of 35 = the best type of comedy.
NFL
