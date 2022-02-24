Tom Brady Has a New Acting Gig!

Football fans are the spiritual opposite of fans of actresses of a certain age who have won Oscars and Tonys. Beyond the one thing that connects these two groups — an ability to rattle off stats — this is simple math. But now the other thing that connects them is going to be … Tom Brady. Brady, who recently announced his retirement from football, will produce and act in the upcoming Paramount comedy, 80 for Brady, per The Hollywood Reporter. The film follows four Pats fans “who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady,” which is a hilarious movie concept for someone to produce about themselves. Production begins this spring, and — crucially — the best friends will be played by Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. Because that’s another bit of math for you: four female friends over the age of 35 = the best type of comedy.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO