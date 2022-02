A number of factors are considered when it comes to selecting the Best Picture at the Academy Awards, with the organization announcing today that it will be honoring a film during the upcoming awards celebration in which fans can nominate a "Fan-Favorite" movie from 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. The Academy has partnered with Twitter and, whichever film earns the most votes using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite will be spotlighted at the ceremony, as will the scene that is voted as #OscarsCheerMoment. While neither the fan-favorite film nor the most exciting scene will earn an official Oscar, it marks an opportunity for fans to share their love of their favorite movie moments of 2021.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO