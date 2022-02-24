ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Back Together Again!

Cover picture for the articleHere’s something good that was a result of the pandemic…Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have rekindled their...

Ben Stiller may have been busy working on his new Apple TV+ series Severance, but the actor and comedian has found the time to reconcile with his wife, Christine Taylor. Stiller – who's currently doing the rounds promoting his directorial efforts on the brilliant and unsettling Severance – has told Esquire that he and Christine got back together after he moved into their old family home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since actor/director Ben Stiller and actress Christine Taylor split in May 2017, after an impressive 17 years of marriage, they've continued to appear at events together. It could be explained away by the fact that they're co-parents, to daughter Ella, who turns 20 in April, and 16-year-old son Quinlin. But it's not. In an interview published Tuesday, Stiller confirmed to Esquire that he and Taylor decided they should move back in together during the pandemic so that he could see the kids during lockdown. "Then, over the course of time, it evolved," Stiller told the magazine. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic." The two had pledged that they would remain friends when they broke up.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor never fully called it quits on their relationship. Stiller, 56, revealed in a recent interview with Esquire that he and Taylor, 50, have rekindled their marriage after separating nearly five years ago in 2017. They got back together after he and Taylor decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he'd be able to see the kids during lockdown.
