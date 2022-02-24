ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Set to Announce New Metrics for Covid-19 Restrictions As Early As Tomorrow

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is set to announce new metrics to guide Covid-19 restrictions such as mask-wearing as early as tomorrow. The CDC currently says that people who live in...

www.wfxb.com

Fox News

CDC to announce eased COVID-19 mask guidelines on Friday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to announce changes to the metrics that the agency uses in recommending facial mask coverings. The change will move from focusing on COVID-19 case counts to taking a more holistic view about a community's risk from the coronavirus. Current guidelines advise face coverings for individuals in communities that have substantial or high transmission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Remdesivir for Early COVID-19 Treatment in the Outpatient Setting

Data shown in the Pinetree clinical trial and being presented with 2 posters at CROI demonstrate both benefits and safety in preventing progression to more severe disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, clinicians have been looking for therapies to help those with mild COVID-19 from progressing to more severe disease requiring hospitalization, especially those who are at high risk of doing so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Henry County Daily Herald

CDC's updated metrics to guide Covid-19 restrictions expected Friday

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce new metrics to guide Covid-19 restrictions such as mask-wearing on Friday, according to a senior CDC official. CDC will hold a news briefing Friday afternoon to discuss changes to Covid-19 metrics. "It's time to shift from panic mode to cautiously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: CDC to unveil new metrics to assess virus risk

CDC to unveil new metrics for assessing virus risk: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will change the way it assesses “community levels of disease” for COVID-19 as early as Friday, according to a source inside the agency who spoke with CNN. The updated metrics will help many counties nationwide to move closer to lifting safety measures aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, such as mask mandates. By the current standards, 97% of the counties in the U.S. are at substantial or high levels of virus transmission — tiers for which the agency recommends masking indoors. The agency will move away from looking at case rates and positive test rates in determining virus risk, according to the source, and also incorporate hospitalizations, emergency room visits and deaths in each region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
CBS Austin

CDC changes their COVID-19 metrics, loosens mask guidelines

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces they’re updating their COVID-19 metrics and loosening their mask-wearing guidelines. These new guidelines are all dependent on how COVID looks in your community. The CDC will now put counties into three categories: low, medium, and high. They’re only recommending masks when your county is at the high community level.
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
MassLive.com

New CDC COVID-19 metrics suggest masks are only needed in high-risk communities, which is now just 28% of the country based on new metrics

New metrics released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday drop mask guidelines for most people in indoor public settings. The new metrics have caused a drastic shift in the measurement of COVID-19 community levels by county. Based on the new metrics, only 28% of people in the United States live in a high-risk county where residents should wear a mask indoors in public to protect themselves against COVID transmission.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Community Policy