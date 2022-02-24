CDC Set to Announce New Metrics for Covid-19 Restrictions As Early As Tomorrow

CDC to unveil new metrics for assessing virus risk: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will change the way it assesses “community levels of disease” for COVID-19 as early as Friday, according to a source inside the agency who spoke with CNN. The updated metrics will help many counties nationwide to move closer to lifting safety measures aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, such as mask mandates. By the current standards, 97% of the counties in the U.S. are at substantial or high levels of virus transmission — tiers for which the agency recommends masking indoors. The agency will move away from looking at case rates and positive test rates in determining virus risk, according to the source, and also incorporate hospitalizations, emergency room visits and deaths in each region.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO