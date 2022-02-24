ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Five Companies Lead National Life Sciences Investment

By Greg Cornfield
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational investment in life sciences research and development facilities surged again in 2021, reaching $21.4 billion, or 62 percent more than the total from 2020, according to a report by CBRE. “A shortage of existing life sciences space available for purchase, coupled with robust and soaring property prices,...

MarketWatch

Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Life Storage Receives Two National Awards For Company Culture & Sustainability Efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2022-- Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the receipt of two national awards recognizing the company’s culture and sustainability efforts. For 2022, Life Storage was named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes magazine and was also recognized as a Sustainalytics ESG Regional Top-Rated Company.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MJH Life Sciences™ Announces Acquisition of Cannabis Science Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJH Life Sciences™ is excited to announce its acquisition of the Cannabis Science Conference (CSC Events, LLC), which organizes and hosts bi-annual scientific and medical cannabis events. CSC Events will continue to organize conferences that pull together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing laboratories, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers, and interested novices.
BUSINESS
#Investment#Life Sciences#Healthpeak Properties#Cbre#Blackstone#Biomed Realty#Ventas#Iqhq
geekwire.com

Madrona leads $60M investment into AI-powered drug discovery company Terray Therapeutics

Pasadena, Calif.-based Terray Therapeutics, which combines nanotechnology with artificial intelligence, has raised $60 million in a Series A funding round led by Seattle’s Madrona Venture Group. Terray’s chips are fit with millions of molecules that can be used for drug-target screening, with the resulting data fed into machine learning models. Madrona has historically backed tech companies but is increasingly investing in companies at the convergence of life and computer sciences, such as A-Alpha Bio, Ozette and Nautilus Biotechnology.
PASADENA, CA
NewsTimes

How to Lead a Global Company In 2022

When you have a small team, employees need more training and mentorship. McKinsey data reveals that 87% of employers are or will be experiencing a skills gap. Leaders should not only proactively offer internal training but also support external professional development and educational initiatives. This includes attending industry events to help workers acquire new skills while instituting improvements that benefit the company holistically.
ECONOMY
Williamson Source

Local Vs National Mortgage Companies

Shopping for your mortgage can feel as difficult as shopping for a home. Are rates the only determining factor in today’s market? Maybe not. With local lenders and brokers tapping into more options for your lending needs, they might be a better fit. But what about the experience and trust that big banks bring with their huge portfolios and hundreds of thousands of clients?
REAL ESTATE
Itemlive.com

A strong collaboration can bring life sciences to Lynn

Life sciences, bioengineering, and the City of Lynn, aren’t phrases commonly used in the same sentence, but Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson explained how these industries can become a foundation The post A strong collaboration can bring life sciences to Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

