Until now, every time someone referred to an apocalyptic pandemic event, most of us were hardwired to think about the good old zombie flicks like ‘I Am Legend’ or ‘28 Days Later.’ However, now, since the whole scenario feels gravely real because of the outbreak of Covid-19, many movie lovers are finding their way back to the decade-old thriller—’Contagion.’ Back in the day when Scott Z. Burns was writing the film’s screenplay, he wanted it to feel real and did a lot of scientific research for this. So after knowing this, it comes as no surprise that the film has some stark similarities with the current situation.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO