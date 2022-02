Tesla has just confirmed that it has removed radar from the Model S and Model X as of mid-February 2022, moving its entire lineup to what it calls ‘Tesla Vision,’ which is an array of cameras that Tesla says negates the need for radar. The manufacturer did the same for the Model 3 and Model Y in May of last year and even though this prompted some questions from the IIHS, the institute is now fine with it after testing.

