Senate Leader Atkins Introduces Bill To Support Navy, Marine Military Families Across California

 5 days ago

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) today announced she has introduced SB 1041, legislation that would make permanent the sales tax exemption for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) and other qualifying organizations that provide financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Armed Forces of the United States, their family members, and survivors.

“As the daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and aunt of active service members and veterans, I am acutely aware of the financial sacrifice members of our armed forces make in addition to their service keeping us safe, and their need to sometimes rely on organizations like the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society to support themselves and their loved ones,” Pro Tem Atkins said. “The grants and loans that the NMCRS provides help thousands of California’s military families make rent, cover medical expenses, pursue a college degree, and so much more. By making this sales tax relief permanent, families would be able to count on these resources for years to come. This tax exemption, at a small cost to the state, supports life-changing investments in thousands of service members, and their families, who have given so much to serve our nation.”

The NMCRS is a non-profit, volunteer service organization that works in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide support services to members of the Naval Service and Marine Corps, eligible family members, and survivors. The NMCRS operates thrift stores on military bases around the world as one of their primary sources of revenue. On average, the thrift stores located at eight sites throughout California earn a combined $334,000 per year.

Since 2014, the NMCRS has been able to provide an average of $11 million each year to over 14,000 California-based service members, veterans, and military family members. The tax savings created as a result of this bill will add to the NMCRS’ ability to continue supporting military families across the state.

AB 163, the current 10-year extension of this tax exemption that Pro Tem Atkins authored in 2013, is set to expire on January 1, 2024. New legislation is required to make the tax exemption permanent, which SB 1041 would accomplish.

This bill is supported by Navy Region Southwest, Marine Corps Installation –West, and NMCRS.

