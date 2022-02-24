ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Serial Criminal With 36 Convictions Busted For Burglary In Nassau County

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
A failed attempted burglary attempt at a Long Island nail salon led to the arrest of a serial criminal with dozens of convictions on his record who was later linked to multiple other commercial burglaries, police announced.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Kathy Nails on Cedarlawn Boulevard in North Valley Stream on Dec. 14, 2021, where there was a report of an attempted robbery.

According to police, a suspect threw a rock through the window of the glass front door, but was unable to gain access to the store and fled in a previously stolen 2014 Jeep.

That investigation led to the arrest of West Hempstead resident Carl Esposito, age 58, who was charged with burglary for that incident.

The subsequent investigation by Nassau County police detectives determined that Esposito was also allegedly responsible for five other burglaries in Nassau County:

  • Village Motors Used Cars on West Merrick Road in Valley Stream on Dec. 2, 2021;
  • Top Nail & Spa on Broadway in Woodmere on Dec. 7, 2021;
  • Captiva Hair Designers on Peninsula Boulevard in Hewlett on Dec. 10, 2021;
  • China Wok on Franklin Avenue in North Valley Stream on Dec. 14, 2021;
  • Comfort Hair Salon on Rockaway Parkway in Valley Stream on Dec. 14, 2021.

Police noted that Esposito was previously arrested 38 times with 36 convictions, with the latest coming on Saturday, Feb. 5 for burglary.

Esposito was charged with:

  • Three counts of third-degree burglary;
  • Two counts of attempted third-degree burglary;
  • Grand larceny.

He was released without bail and fitted with an ankle braclet by Nassau County Probation officers. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 24 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Comments / 7

Harvlis
3d ago

He needs to go away for good. How does he keep getting the opportunity to hurt good people and their businesses. This happens way too often.

Reply
5
 

