Conservative Republican H. Lehman Franklin III announced his candidacy for District 160 the Georgia House of Representatives, District 160. “I am running to ensure that our community has a voice in Atlanta. As a proud Conservative, we have seen time and time again how liberals attack our values and work to destroy the constitution and as a job creator I have seen first-hand how the Biden administration has pushed prices higher at the pump and destroyed our small businesses. In the legislature, I will fight back against the liberal high tax agenda. I will stand strong on supporting life, the Second Amendment, and ensuring that we have legitimate elections with photo ID protections. I won’t ever back down defending our values. I will oppose the woke, Marxist, left wing agenda and ensure that Georgia stays red,” said Franklin.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO