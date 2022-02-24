ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago PD’: Here’s the Show Pulled Off That Bridge Scene in Season Nine

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11U7A3_0eOCYn7000

A new “Chicago PD” aired yesterday, an it heavily featured Hailey Upton and a killer bridge scene. In the episode, Upton witnesses a car accident while out on a run. She immediately leaps into the water to save the submerged driver and passenger. But, she has to make a choice between the two on who to save first. She chooses the driver, but when she goes back for the passenger, it’s too late.

Upton finds out later that the driver actually stole the car and kidnapped the passenger after stalking her. Upton now has to live with her choice. But, not before she puts the guy she just saved behind bars.

But, what were wondering, is how did “Chicago PD” pull off the bridge scene? Wolf Entertainment released a behind-the-scenes video on the episode before it aired detailing how the stunt was executed. According to the video, the car crashing into the Chicago River was done with practical effect, using a launchpad and cranes.

The scene where Upton dives into the river was done by stunt double Kelli Scarangello. It had to be done in one take. For the underwater scenes, set design created a tank with a car inside where Spiridakos and Scarangello could safely execute the scene. In the video, Spiridakos revealed that she’s a certified Open Water Diver, which most likely came in handy for this episode.

The scene was definitely heart-stopping, with an interesting twist and a vulnerable moment for Upton. It was a great way to highlight Upton as well, and it was revealed that she’s been with the Chicago PD for 10 years. She didn’t have time to celebrate though, and most likely wouldn’t have; she’s too busy saving lives.

‘Chicago PD’: Tracy Spiridakos Talks About Hailey Upton’s Career Milestone

As of this episode, Hailey Upton has been at the Chicago PD for 10 years. Definitely a big deal. But she had no time to celebrate her career milestone because of the case. Would she have celebrated anyway? Upton is more about helping others than focusing on herself; I don’t think she would make a fuss about her work anniversary.

Tracy Spiridakos sat down with TV Insider recently to talk about the episode and Upton’s career. When asked how Upton feels about her career, Spiridakos replied, “It’s really interesting to see how, when she had first joined the unit, she more stayed to herself and she didn’t really necessarily befriend anybody, didn’t really go out of her way to do that.”

She continued, “And we see her now and yes, it’s absolutely her family and seeing everyone together, I loved how it was edited, put together, and you just see them all enjoying each other and having a laugh. It was nice. When you’re going through a hard time, getting to be around the people that you love, even though you’re going through a hard time, is kind of what you need. It was really nice for them to set it up like that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Recalls Funny Moments With ‘Jokester’ Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney may seem like a steamy, down-to-earth fireman on Chicago Fire. But according to his co-star Daniel Kyri, he’s really just a “random” “jokester.”. During an interview with Looper, the actor talked about working alongside his famous castmate. Because Kinney is a bonafide star with a handful of awards under his belt, he could be intimidating to a newcomer like Daniel Kyri.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Stayed In Touch With Co-Stars Years Later

In our imagination, Richie, Potsie and Ralph from Happy Days grew old together in Milwaukee. They probably told their grandkids all about Fonzie and hanging out at Arnold’s. So it does our heart good that in real life, Ron Howard, Anson Williams and Don Most still stay in touch, long after Happy Days closed out the 1950s and bowed off the airwaves. In fact, Williams and Most still are doing projects together.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Chicago River#Wolf Entertainment#The Chicago Pd
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray Friends Off the Screen?

It’s been years since “NCIS” alum Michael Weatherly has appeared alongside current series star Sean Murray. Further, as “NCIS” fans have seen on social media, both actors have a love for their characters and costars that goes beyond the confines of the agency’s squad room. As such, we’re curious. Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray friends off-screen?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Two Teenagers Arrested in Death of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ Star’s Son

Two teenagers were taken into custody this week in connection with the shooting death of Harley Shirley. He’s the son of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley. The Johnston Country Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reported over the weekend that one person had died after a shooting during a memorial balloon release last Thursday. The memorial going on was in honor of Xavier Smith who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Smith’s family told law enforcement that after they heard shots ring out just outside their home, several men jumped into a car and drove away.
GARNER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Hawaii Five-0’ Fans Think One Scene Was Too Much

Heartbroken fans thought that one Hawaii Five-0 scene was a complete failure that senselessly tortured one of their favorite characters. That scene took place during a Season 10 episode titled I ho’olulu, ho’ohulei ‘ia e ka makani. During the story, Danny Williams meets a woman at a bar who appears to be his soul mate.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’: How the Show Got Lucas McCain’s Jeans Wrong

You would think that a show like The Rifleman would get all the details about Lucas McCain right. Well, there was this thing about his jeans. We will talk about it for sure. When it comes to such an iconic classic TV character, played by Chuck Connors, it’s hard to believe this detail got overlooked. Yet it was. We get some help about this from MeTV.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Darlene and Becky Had to Make Some Tough Choices in Recent Episode

When it comes to family issues, The Conners covers just about anything that they can think of. Darlene and Becky did not have an easy time recently. The Olympics have come and gone and now we have new episodes of The Conners and all of those shows that we love to watch. Ever since the Roseanne days, Darlene and Becky have been at odds and in trouble. In the recent episode, Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, the sisters are put into a moral dilemma.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’: Here’s What Happened to John Combe’s After Show

HGTV series Home Town presents a new client on every episode with hopes of turning their homestead into the place of their dreams. Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier put their heads together to turn the client’s vision into a reality on the show. Some individuals featured in the series are more interesting than others. One of the more memorable Home Town episodes involves retiree, John Combe.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

412K+
Followers
43K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy