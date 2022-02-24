ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow Jones Trades Off Lows, Nasdaq Reverses Higher; Financial Stocks Underperform

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average moved off its lows on Thursday despite the start of Russia's war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq erased earlier losses and traded meaningfully higher. Meanwhile, the price of oil jumped to its highest since July 2014, while natural gas prices also spiked. Stock Market...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
Gwinnett Daily Post

The Dow's top stock of 2021 is off to a rough start this year

Home Depot was the Dow's best-performing stock in 2021, soaring more than 55% thanks to strong demand from consumers in what was a red hot housing market. But shares are off to a bumpy start this year. Shares of Home Depot have fallen 24% because of fears about eventual rate...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Nasdaq Composite#Growth Stocks#S P#0 41#Ffty#Treasury#Russian#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
North Platte Telegraph

3 Ravaged Dow Jones Stocks Ready To Bounce Back Big Time

If you like buying stocks while they're on sale, there's certainly no shortage of these names right now. That's true even if you limit your portfolio to the bluest of the market's blue chips. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now down more than 6% from January's high and is back to where it was trading around the middle of last year. That's a distinct lack of progress caused by the fact that many the Dow's constituents are deep in the red for the timeframe in question.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy