Bruce Lunsford, 68

Monday, February 21, 2022, Mayor Bruce Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio, age 68, passed away peacefully at his residence. He was the son of Luther and the late Irene Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 years Becky (nee Whyte) Lunsford; one daughter Stacey (Sean) Moore; one son Ben (Jessie) Lunsford. Papaw of Corey (Haylee) Lunsford, Tanner (Taylor C.) Carroll, Becca (Corey S.) Carroll, Colton Lunsford, Ashley, Haley, and Jaden Moore, Shelby (Wes) Allison, Zoe, and Jaidi Lunsford. Great Papaw of Tobias and Sylas Allison, Charlee Elizabeth Lunsford. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mother Irene Lunsford, his sister Debbie Gibson, in-laws Charlie and Elizabeth Whyte, brother-in-law John Young, and nephew Johnny Young.

Bruce started Mt. Orab City Council at the age of 18 and Served as Mayor of Mt. Orab for 41+ years.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Venue on Lake Grant located at 13257 US 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be the day before Sunday, February 27, 2022, in two separate session the first beginning at 2:00 pm and going until 4:00 pm and the second beginning at 6:00 pm and going until 8:00 pm. Reverend Ted House officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.