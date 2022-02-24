How Mike Mickens has used his own experience to help Notre Dame cornerbacks move past Fiesta Bowl

He bounded up the stairs between Section 4 and 5 one last time, on a beeline to greet his fan club. Mike Brey has made this short jog from the sideline to Notre Dame’s student section several times this year, the reward for sending another Purcell Pavilion visitor sulking to its charter bus. Each time, a swath of students encircles him and equals his exhilaration. None, though, could quite match the big-picture bliss from this final one of the year (Notre Dame is on spring break for the last home game March 5).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO