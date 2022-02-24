ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Ambulance Mishap Reported On Route 208

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
UPDATE: A 21-year-old man fell or jumped from the front passenger seat of a private ambulance on Route 208, responders said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 on the southbound highway south of Ewing Avenue near the border of Wyckoff and Franklin Lakes.

A passing motorist told Daily Voice in an email that a man in a Hawthorne Fire Department sweater stopped, got out and grabbed a blanket and C-collar from the A&M Medical rig to assist the victim.

The responder apparently tried to make the victim comfortable and ask him questions in what seemed like an effort to keep him conscious.

Meanwhile, the clearly distraught ambulance driver paced back and forth on the side of the road.

First responders from both towns converged on the scene as traffic began backing up in either direction.

An initial call for a medical chopped was canceled. The victim was being taken to a nearby hospital by ground and the highway was reopened.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

ANYONE with photos or information from this incident is asked to text (201) 943-2794 . Or email: jerryd@dailyvoice.com . Or PM (Facebook): facebook/jerrydemarco (Thank you....)

