Before Rhyne Howard first stepped foot in Lexington, Kentucky Women’s Basketball hadn’t seen a player of her caliber come through town in nearly 40 years. Valerie Still, who played at UK from 1979-83 and is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points, was the most impressive talent the program had ever seen. She averaged 23.2 points over her four-year Wildcat career and led Kentucky to its only SEC Tournament championship win in 1982. Nearly four decades went by before the Big Blue Nation saw another woman as impressive as Still take the hardwood.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO