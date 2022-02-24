ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget: Police Believe Comedian May Reportedly Have Hit Marble Floor Before Death

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
Police investigators in Florida believe they have figured out how Bob Saget died more than a month and a half after authorities found the Fuller House star dead in an Orlando hotel.

Bob Saget, 65, died unexpectedly on Jan. 9. Hotel security said Saget was in his bed beneath the covers when they found him dead. Police said neither foul play nor drugs were a factor. But the circumstances surrounding his death were strange. An autopsy found that the former America’s Funniest Video host had fractured his skull. The wound was so severe it was equivalent to being hit with a baseball bat or falling from a height of 30 feet. Some speculated he hit his head on the corner of the headboard and quickly lost consciousness as he went to bed that night. But police have a new theory about what happened that night at the Ritz Carlton.

They now think Bob Saget lost consciousness in the bathroom and fell backward onto the marble floor, hitting his head, PEOPLE reports. It’s unclear what caused him to pass out. At some point, he regained consciousness and stumbled to his bed. Once he made it, he slipped unconscious again and never woke up. They estimate that he died around 4 a.m. about 12 hours before security found his body after his wife asked them for a welfare check.

But the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s definitely an unusual case. There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” an Orange County sheriff’s deputy told PEOPLE.

A hotel employee said Bob Saget seemed fine when he checked in earlier that night. He even stopped to take selfies with fans and crack jokes

“He was a ball happy, positive energy,” the employee remembered.

Love for Bob Saget Everywhere After His Death

Bob Saget has been a mainstay in popular culture since his days of Full House in the late 1980s. But what fans didn’t realize was how beloved he was behind the camera. Some of the biggest comedians of the past two decades have stories of the times Bob Saget was there for them. Pete Davidson said Saget helped him through several difficult times in his life. Saget even stayed on the phone with Davidson’s mom for hours trying to find the Saturday Night Live star help when he was struggling with his mental health. Dave Chappelle said Saget showed him the ropes when he was a young comedian and helped him long before he was established in his career.

“[He] treated everyone like family,” comic Jeff Ross said. “[Bob] really did take care of everybody … If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at 3 in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy. He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your status … he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of. There’s going to be something missing for a long time.”

