Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Firefighter Union Wins Historic Collective Bargaining Vote

By Abigail Higgins
DCist
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

First responders in Alexandria voted to bargain collectively this week as part of the International Association of Fire Fighters. It was a landslide victory for the union, which now represents the first public sector employees in more than four decades to win a seat at the bargaining table in...

dcist.com

Comments / 0

 

DCist

Former Head Of D.C.’s 911 Agency To Return To The Job

Karima Holmes, the former director of D.C.’s Office of Unified Communications, will be returning to her old job. The local news outlet STATter911 was first to report the news that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was poised to announce Holmes’ reappointment to the agency, which handles the city’s 911 and 311 calls system.
POLITICS
DCist

D.C. Officials, National Guard Prepare For Potential Trucker Convoy

The Department of Defense authorized D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s and the U.S. Capitol Police’s request to deploy National Guard troops in the city ahead of a potential trucker convoy to protest pandemic restrictions. The Associated Press first reported the news. Roughly 400 D.C. National Guard troops will be...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

New Bill Would Bring Mobile Voting To D.C.

A new bill in the D.C. Council would allow voters to cast ballots from their phones, tablets, or computers, which proponents say would simplify the voting process and enfranchise residents who are otherwise likely to sit out elections. The bill was introduced Friday by Councilmember Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and...
ELECTIONS
DCist

Morning Roundup: Metro’s Twitter Account Was Hacked

Metro’s Twitter account was hacked this morning. [WUSA 9]. A Maryland bill would allow people convicted of penalties to serve on juries. [Post]. Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate ends tonight. [Bethesda Beat]. With Metrorail woes, could buses be the answer to better transportation around Northern Virginia? [Virginia Mercury]
PUBLIC SAFETY
DCist

Columbia Heights Renters Begin Forming A Co-Op To Keep Their Building Affordable

The tenants of Buena Vista Apartments are forming a cooperative — a win for the 21 residents who have been on rent strike since May 2020. The residents have withstood the pressures of being priced out of Columbia Heights and the deteriorating conditions of their building for years. On Jan. 23, they voted unanimously to purchase their building and form a limited equity cooperative (LEC) under TOPA, D.C.’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act.
HOUSE RENT
DCist

Youngkin Signs Bill Ending School Mask Requirements By March 1

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law Wednesday that blocks public school districts from requiring masks, instead leaving the decision up to parents. The bipartisan legislation, which goes into effect March 1, is a major development in an intensely politicized month-long fight over who gets to make decisions about students wearing masks: school districts or parents.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

A Majority Of D.C.’s Gun Violence Is Driven By Small Number Of People, Says A New Study

Every year, about 500 identifiable people in D.C. drive as much as 70% of the city’s gun violence, according to a new report commissioned by the city. The study was authored by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, which has been working with the District to come up with a strategic plan for reducing gun violence. It found that a relatively small group of people — likely as little as 200 people at any one point in time — are driving a majority of homicides and shootings in the city. And the study echoes an argument that community leaders in the neighborhoods most affected by violence have long put forward: If the government and community groups can come together to reach those high-risk people, invest in them, and make intensive intervention efforts, the city can reduce homicides and help save lives.
WASHINGTON, DC
