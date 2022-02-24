Printed Seasonal Coir Doormats

Give your food scraps new life with help from our compost bin. The backstory: We found out 83% of our community who don’t compost would like to start. So we set out to create a bin that would make taking the next step toward sustainability easy. Over 350 comments from our community helped us design a bin that’s got their wish list covered: It keeps odors masked, sits pretty on the countertop, and holds days (and we mean days) of scraps. And in the spirit of slashing your trash, when your bin reaches the end of its life, it’s 100% recyclable. But first, come on, get scrappy and turn that garbage into gold—adding compost to the soil will help leafy-green gardens thrive, not to mention make you feel super stinkin’ good about making a difference. Check out our composting guide for tips and tricks that’ll help you hit the ground running.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO