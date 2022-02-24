ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Woodland Park Zoo's only male lion euthanized

By KOMO News Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - The Woodland Park Zoo says its only male lion Xerxes had to be euthanized because of kidney failure. He was 14-years-old. According to the zoo, the geriatric lion had been undergoing treatment for possible kidney disease. He was scheduled...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Highland Wildlife Park's new polar bear cub is a male

A polar bear born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore is male, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has said. The sex of the cub, which was born in December, was confirmed during a health check. The zoo is the former home of Hamish, who in 2017 was...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Como Zoo Tiger Euthanized Due To Bone Cancer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo say a 17-year-old tiger was euthanized last week due to a broken leg most likely caused by bone cancer. The female tiger, Angara, had been at the zoo for more than seven years. Angara (credit: Como Park Zoo & Consevatory) Earlier this month, the zoo took her off exhibit because of a bad limp. X-rays revealed a break in a leg bone likely caused by osteosarcoma, the zoo said. In a statement, the zoo said there was “no chance of a recovery” and no other treatment options, so the vet staff, management and cat keepers decided to humanely euthanize Angara. The zoo still has an 8-year-old male tiger named Tsar, and officials said they will likely look to add another tiger in the future.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX21News.com

Happening Now: The 22nd Annual Moose is Loose Sale Event in Woodland Park!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Happening now is the 22nd Annual Moose is Loose Sale Event! It’s a community-based event to help support local merchants and bring together neighbors to have fun throughout Woodland Park, Colorado.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Lion#The Zoo#Tiger#Woodland Park Zoo#Seattle#South African
Indy100

London Zoo’s ‘loved-up’ lions given cinnamon-scented Valentine’s treat

A pair of “loved-up” lions have received a special treat as part of London Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.The Asiatic lions were given two giant red hearts, donated by the asset management company Liontrust, made from a recycled fire hose and scented with their favourite spice, cinnamon.The more inquisitive of the two, lioness Arya, was first to spot the gifts and rushed to investigate, while her mate, Bhanu, was more cautious.The pair were first introduced last year as part of an international breeding programme for the endangered species, co-ordinated by specialists from the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (Eaza), after...
ANIMALS
WLNS

Animal ice carvings on display at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Potter Park Zoo’s ice safari has returned! Visitors will be able to enjoy animal ice carvings throughout the entire zoo. You can catch the entire fun looking at animals and enjoying the one-of-a-kind sculptures from February 13th, 19th, and 20th 10 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The ice carvings will be provided by Miller […]
LANSING, MI
Salina Post

Rock solid: Weighty work at Rolling Hills Zoo's new lion exhibit

Work weighed heavy at Rolling Hills Zoo this morning. Multiple tons heavy, in fact. As construction continued on the new Pride of the Prairie lion exhibit, a crane could be seen rising above a new viewing space within the exhibit. The crane was there to lift two giant rocks into the viewing space before placing the concrete roof atop the structure. Lions, it seems, like to be above ground level, and the two giant rocks would provide a bit of height for them. In fact, another part of the exhibit will provide the lions with a view of the surrounding prairie from 15 feet above the ground.
SALINA, KS
KTUL

African lion undergoes wellness exam at the Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo's male African lion underwent a routine wellness exam on Tuesday at the facility's Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital. Hubert is 10 years old and weighs close to 380 pounds. He's a fan-favorite at Lion Overlook and is often seen sitting on the habitat's hilltop.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KOLR10 News

Dickerson Park Zoo: Ring-necked doves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Meet George, the ring-necked dove. George lives at the Dickerson Park Zoo and is one of the many animals that participate in the zoo’s educational programs. Ring-necked doves are also known as laughing doves. They are descendants of doves in Africa and they congregate in large flocks at waterholes in dry regions to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Chicago

Female Klipspringer Moves From Lincoln Park Zoo To Brookfield Zoo For Potential Mate

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A klipspringer now has a new home after being transferred from one Chicago area zoo to the other. A klipspringer is a small African antelope. A female klipspringer named Asali – “honey” in Swahili – was born at Lincoln Park Zoo. in December 2020 and has now moved to Brookfield Zoo. She can be seen at the Brookfield Zoo’s “Habitat Africa! The Savannah” exhibit. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo) Asali was transferred to Brookfield Zoo on the advisement of the Association for Zoos and Aquariums Klipspringer Survival Plan – a cooperative population management and conservation program for certain species in North American...
BROOKFIELD, IL
Gazette

Who's Who at the Zoo | Goats

Meet “The Cheese Girls,” the domestic dairy goats of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. (Video by Skyler Ballard)
ANIMALS
Orange Leader

“Bark in the Park” set for March 19 to save Code Red animals from being euthanized

The West Orange Animal Shelter is hosting “Bark in the Park” from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 at West Orange Park, located at 2700 Western Avenue. “We are trying to get the dogs adopted now to prevent the dogs that are labeled Code Red from being euthanized,” said Debbie Schlicher, volunteer and adoption coordinator for the West Orange and Bridge City animal shelters. “Code Red dogs can be put down at anytime once the shelters become full.
WEST ORANGE, TX
KVIA

Female lions at El Paso Zoo recover from Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas – Two female lions at the El Paso Zoo had Covid-19 in January. According to Zoo officials, Zari and Malika have recovered. Joe Montisano says Covid is rarely fatal in animals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the virus can pass from people to...
EL PASO, TX
WATE

Zoo Knoxville visitors got to meet the lion cubs

African lion cubs Maji and Anga are enjoying their start to life at Zoo Knoxville. They celebrated their two-month birthday on Monday and currently only visible three days a week as they become more acclimated to their surroundings and visitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy