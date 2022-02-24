Search Launched For Maryland Teen

Winta Mulu Gebreegziabher Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A search is under way for a girl reported missing in Maryland, authorities said.

Winta Mulu Gebreegziabher, 16, was last seen in the 1900 block of Rosemary Hills Drive in Bethesda on Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 9:30 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

Gebreegziabher is described as approximately 4-feet, 11-inches tall, and weighs 91 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black zip-up sweater, black tights, white Nike Air Force One sneakers and a black backpack. She was also wearing a pair of black framed glasses with silver sparkles on the arms.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Winta Mulu Gebreegziabher is asked to call the Montgomery County Police SVID at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

