Uncertainty Surrounds New Grocery Store Set To Open In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash

The opening date for the much-hoped-for Amazon Fresh store that is reportedly opening in Fairfield County has been delayed again due to supply chain issues.

The opening of the Brookfield store was delayed last year until December and then again. Now it looks like the new store has a timeline for opening of Easter, said Francis Lollie, Brookfield's zoning enforcement officer.

But there's still a question if the store, slated to open in the Candlewood Lake Plaza shopping center, is an Amazon Fresh, said Lollie.

"We received a sign permit and it only says grocery," Lollie said.

And, no one from Amazon has actually confirmed the store is an Amazon Fresh, he added.

"If it is an Amazon Fresh, they will have to go through the sign permit stage again because right now it will say grocery," Lollie said.

Amazon officials did not return calls to Daily Voice for comment or confirmation that the location is Amazon Fresh.

In other areas of the country where Amazon Fresh has opened, the same tactics were used to keep it super secret until the actual opening.

For now, the secret continues as the building is slowly finished as supplies arrive.

#Brookfield#Food Drink#Amazon Fresh
Daily Voice

