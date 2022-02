North Black Horse Pike Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorist was reported trapped in a serious crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfired reports.

The two-car crash occurred on the 1400 block of North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, initial reports said.

Multiple EMS crews were requested, an unconfirmed report said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.