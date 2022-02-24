ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER: Winter weather advisory issued for NYC warns of snow, sleet and rain Thursday and Friday

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) Ice, sleet and snow, oh my! Record high temperatures in the 60s plummeted to the 30s on Thursday, and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Friday at 1 p.m.

Precipitation should start between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. That means snow, sleet and rain up until about 5 a.m. as temperatures hover around freezing.

Photo credit AccuWeather

Friday will be slightly warmer, and forecasters predict rain through about 4 p.m.

New York City is forecasted to get between one and three inches of snow, whereas New Jersey and Long Island should get mostly rain and sleet. The Hudson Valley and Connecticut can expect between three and seven inches.

Photo credit AccuWeather

Expect icy roads that can make driving difficult.

