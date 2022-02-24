ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Picks – February 25th

Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
With snow in the forecast, here’s a little snowy edition of the our Weekend Picks.

Celebrate Publico’s 5th Birthday!

On Sunday, February 27th, Publico will host its official five year birthday bash featuring complimentary bites, themed cocktails and some special treats for guests and neighbors. The fun takes place from 5pm-9pm.

Friday Morning SweatFixx Virtual Pop Up

Sweatfixx is hosting a pop up 9AM GRIT w/ Michelle and a 24 hour replay VIBE w/ Ariel!

*All you need is a set of weights to join! You can learn more by visiting here.

Live Music at Castle Island Brewing on Friday nights

Every Friday night at 9 PM, CIB features a different local artist playing live right in the South Boston Taproom! Pat Dowling will be playing this Friday!

Hot diggity dog! It’s a new season of Sully’s

A welcomed sign of spring happens next weekend – Sullivan’s will be open after a brief hiatus! The legendary hot dog stand opens its doors on Saturday, February 26th. Here’s a refresher on How to Order at Sully’s! Enjoy!

Hunter’s wants to cater your snow day party

Let Hunter’s cater your snow day day parties, it’s not like you wanted to go to the grocery store anyways.

They have catering available for all party sizes and events, Email [email protected] for more information!

Highlighting The Big Game found on the catering menu

🍖Full rack St. Louis ribs

🍖10 piece fried chicken

🍖 2lb smoked brisket

🍖12 Biscuits

🍖Choice of 3 fixins

(Serves 10)

Mass Ave. Mardi Gras at Dorchester Brewing Co.

On Saturday Feb 26th is Dorchester Brewing Co’s Mass Ave Mardi Gras Masquerade Party. The event starts at 11:30am and ends at 11:00pm Here is the lineup for the day:

• Limited Edition Beer Release: ALL Day. Kabouter, our new new barrel aged tripel, will be released on tap and in cork and caged bottles!

• 3pm-6pm: Live Jazz Music by The Colescott Rubin Trio

• 4-7pm: DJ’s European Market & Deli will be hosting a Paczki pop-up

• 7:30pm-10:30pm: @rpricespins

#ProjectTakeout

Show our neighborhood restaurants some love! From pizza and dumplings, to tacos and steak dinners, South Boston has some of the best restaurants around – plus it’s a great way to show your support! Some restaurants offer cocktails, wine + beer to go too! Check out our roundup here!

Get your Spirits/Wine/Beer Delivered

Social Wines is ready for the snow! Get your wine/beer/spirits delivered Thursday – Friday 4:30pm-9pm in preparation of Saturday’s storm. Curbside pickup also available. Just call (617) 268-2974 to set up!

Breakfast + Brunch in the Neighborhood

Who’s hungry? Check out our roundup of spots for breakfast and brunch in the neighborhood!

Brewed + Buzzed

The Espresso Martini is having a moment. It’s the just-right combo of vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso that perks you up and gives you a little buzz. It’s the perfect brunch cocktail, dessert substitution or post dinner drink if you continuing on your Saturday night bar hop. There are plenty of spots in South Boston to order one, so we decided to round up our favorite ones!

Register to run the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race

Race is On & Registration is Open! The South Boston Boys + Girls Club is thrilled to be back . . . . same great cause, same great course, same shirt designers (thanks, Dropkick Murphys)! The road race takes place on Sunday, March 20th before the parade at 11am. This year’s event will be entirely outside, including registration and post-event, with limited amenities and a smaller field, due to public health concerns and the health and safety of all. We’ll be a little more bare bones, the basics. Keeping it simple: It is all about the run, the shirt and supporting our kids!

Sledding at the Pit

It’s a Southie kid’s snow day ritual – grabbing a sled and hitting the hill next to the Murphy Rink aka The Pit! Need a sled? They sell them at True Value Hardware on Dorchester Street.

Check back – some last minute additions may be added to our roundup!

