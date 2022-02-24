Dallas Mother Of 2, Kyaira Williams Found Fatally Shot Under Freeway Bridge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Missing mother of two, Kyaira Nicole Williams , was found on Feb. 23, at southbound 8800 Julius Schepps Freeway under a bridge, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Detectives arrested Williams ‘ husband, Brannon Williams, 26, in connection to her death.

He is in the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $250,000.