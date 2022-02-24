ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mother Of 2, Kyaira Williams Found Fatally Shot Under Freeway Bridge

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cl3hw_0eOCMY6n00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Missing mother of two, Kyaira Nicole Williams , was found on Feb. 23, at southbound 8800 Julius Schepps Freeway under a bridge, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas police said.

Kyaira Williams with her children and husband Brannon Williams. (courtesy: Kyaira Williams’ Facebook page)

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Detectives arrested Williams ‘ husband, Brannon Williams, 26, in connection to her death.

Brannon Williams (credit: Dallas County Jail)

He is in the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Comments / 61

jst my opinion
2d ago

Look at those beautiful boys 😭left with no parents. He could have packed his stuff if he was done. I don’t care she’s the mother of your children.

Reply(3)
37
Rose Harden
2d ago

This is awful when people think that killing someone is the answer. He left his children without a mother. What kind of love is that for your kids?

Reply(4)
30
ItzCaroleMFNBaskin
2d ago

Fly with angels sweet girl. I’m sorry this happened to you. May the Lord shed light and give your family the peace they so desperately need right now. ❤️😞

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Arrest Man Out On Bond For Domestic Violence In Death Of Marissa Grimes

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man on Wednesday, Feb. 23 who they say is their main suspect in the disappearance and death of Marissa Grimes. Valerian W. Osteen, 24, had previously been arrested by Fort Worth Police on a domestic violence charge on Jan. 9, 2022. Police said Grimes, 26, was listed as the victim. Osteen bonded out of jail on Jan. 13, and an emergency protective order was issued that forbade him from contacting Grimes. Valerian Osteen is suspected in the death of Marissa Grimes. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) Almost a month later, on Feb. 12, Grimes was...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Murder Victim Kyaira Williams Was Seeking Help For Her Husband When She Died

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The night Kyaira Williams disappeared, she was worried. Her mother, Karen Williams, says her daughter thought her husband might hurt himself. The couple from Waco had been visiting her in Dallas when Brannon began “acting out of character,” according to newly released court records. Corporal Brannon Williams left the US Army in December after four and a half years of service.  He later told Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies he suffers from PTSD. According to the affidavit filed by Dallas police, he was seen Monday afternoon sitting in the parking lot outside his mother-in-law’s apartment complex waving a Glock handgun inside his...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Toddler At Center Of Amber Alert Found Safe, Father Taken Into Custody

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police cancelled an Amber Alert after an abducted 11-month-old girl was found safe in New Mexico and her father was taken into custody. After a morning press conference pleading for information, Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes made the announcement about little Harmony Rodriguez on Twitter. Officials also said the baby would soon be reunited with her mother and that her father, 26-year-old Lancelot Dawkins, was taken into custody and would face be facing ‘numerous charges’. #AmberAlert – #UPDATE Harmony Rodriguez has been located safe! @fwpdchiefnoakes pic.twitter.com/IwcdVKiS6O — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 25, 2022 Harmony Rodriguez...
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Community News

$100M Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of 3 Dallas Firefighters Severely Injured In Highland Hills Gas Explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for three Dallas firefighters seriously injured after a natural gas explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff on September 29, 2021 have filed a $100,000,000 lawsuit. The three injured firefighters, Captain Christopher Gadomski, Engineer Ronald Hall, and Officer Pauline Perez, sustained significant...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Apartment Fire Displaces Mother And Her Young Son Who Has A Disability

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five children and three adults were displaced following a fire in Fort Worth earlier this week. It happened at an apartment complex on Heights Drive. A Fort Worth woman and her son with a disability are among the people who are displaced. She wasn’t ready to speak on camera just yet but her mother is sharing the details. “It’s painful, it hurts,” her mother, Bridget Jones, said. “This is my baby daughter.” There’s a lot of emotion from Bridget Jones after her daughter and grandson were displaced. The family shares cell phone video showing what Shuntellia Jones and her mother...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CLEAR Alert Cancelled For Missing Dallas Woman Kyaira Nicole Williams

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have cancelled a CLEAR Alert that was issued for Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25, of Dallas, on Tuesday, Feb 22. In confirming the cancellation of the CLEAR Alert, Dallas Police said Wednesday night, “The Dallas Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide which involves a woman. At this time, positive identification has not been made therefore we cannot confirm that the deceased female is that of Ms. Williams. We will provide information as it becomes available.” Williams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street on Feb. 21. Kyaira Nicole Williams (credit: Dallas Police Department) A CLEAR Alert, which stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert, is like an Amber Alert for adults and is used when law enforcement believes the missing person may be in immediate danger. Police have not named a suspect in connection with Williams’ disappearance.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Euless Police Department Searching For SUV Involved In Hit-And-Run That Left 13-Year-Old Seriously Injured

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Euless Police Department is asking for help finding a Chevrolet SUV possibly connected to a Feb. 19 hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old seriously injured. EPD needs help identifying a Chevy/GMC SUV involved in a hit & run accident on Sat, Feb 19th at 6:45pm. The attached photo is similar to the involved. The accident occurred on Hwy 10 (W Euless Blvd). If you have info, please contact Detective Cunningham at 817-685-1559. pic.twitter.com/hBpiuNlIAU — Euless Police (@EulessPolice) February 24, 2022 According to Euless Police, the teen, identified only as ‘Alyssa’ in social media and a GoFundMe page, is in...
EULESS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Man Arrested For Timber Fraud; Authorities Suspect More Landowners Victimized

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  – Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement investigators arrested a Magnolia man on timber fraud charges. Philip Eugene McKenzie, Jr, 60, is charged with two counts of “timber purchase as a trustee with intent to defraud” in Montgomery County on Thursday, Feb. 24.   “Mr. McKenzie had timber harvest agreements with two Walker County landowners and failed to pay them for the timber that was harvested from their property,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Criminal Investigator Josh Mizrany. The charges are state jail felonies which can lead to up to two years in jail and fines up to $10,000. In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Fatally Shot Under
CBS DFW

2 Northlake Officers Injured After Truck Collides With 3 Vehicles On I-35W

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Northlake Police officers were injured on Thursday, Feb. 24 when a driver lost control of his truck, crashing into police and civilian vehicles. On Thursday, Feb. 24 at about 9:14 a.m., the officers were on the scene of a motor accident near the 72-mile marker of I-35W southbound. While on the shoulder of the roadway, a commercial truck driver hauling frozen meat products lost control and collided with the two officers’ vehicles and a Ford Explorer. The truck overturned on top of one police vehicle and the officer was trapped inside of his patrol vehicle and had to...
NORTHLAKE, TX
DFW Community News

First Responders Welcome Home ‘Beautiful Warrior’ Jaqueline Durand After She’s ‘Catastrophically Disfigured’ In Dog Attack

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 22-year-old UT Dallas student who was mauled by two dogs a couple months ago and left “permanently and catastrophically disfigured,” has returned home. Jaqueline Durand spent nearly two months in the hospital, according to the Coppell Police Department. Both police officers and...
COPPELL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS DFW

District Attorney Warns About Bitcoin Scam Targeting Elderly In Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office are warning people to not be fooled by a new bitcoin scam mostly targeting elderly men. Officials say it begins with someone who claims to be an investigator with the DA’s office calling a person and telling them that they committed a crime by contacting a massage or sex-related website. The scammer accuses the would-be victim of illegal sexual conduct. The person on the phone is told if they don’t pay a fine, they will be prosecuted. The scammer then demands that the fines be paid in increments to a...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texan Pleads Guilty To Hate-Crime Attack On Asian Family

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) – A West Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to hate-crime charges from his March 2020 knife attack on an Asian family at a warehouse store, officials said. Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, pleaded guilty to three hate-crime counts from his attack on Bawi Cung...
MIDLAND, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
104K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy