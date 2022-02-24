ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USFL Draft: Former Georgia WR Tyler Simmons picked by Houston Gamblers

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeKTB_0eOCM5qD00

The USFL (United States Football League) held its inaugural draft this week.

With the seventh pick in the 16th round, the Houston Gamblers selected former Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons.

Simmons, who played for the Bulldogs from 2016-2019, was a key special teams contributor throughout his career and eventually filled a starting receiver role in 2019.

The Powder Springs, Ga., native played in 48 games, catching 35 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver at Georgia. Simmons also added 143 yards in punt returns in his career.

Simmons went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent before being released in August of last year.

The USFL is a football league currently set to begin on April 16 and run through July 3. Games will be broadcast on Fox, NBC and USA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Oklahoma WR Jeff Badet Selected in USFL Draft

A fan favorite is getting another shot to play professionally. Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet was selected in the 15th round of the USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers on Wednesday. Worth noting is that the draft was not done in a traditional fashion, in that each round was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
247Sports

22 Former Browns Drafted to Play in the USFL This Season

Earlier this week, the USFL held its inaugural player draft, in preparation for a regular-season that will begin April 16th with a joint primetime broadcast on NBC and FOX. Since we here at the OBR are football obsessives, our very own Anthony Reinhard (Twitter) combed thru all 8 rosters after the draft took place and put together a list of every player selected that ever was on the Browns roster, whether or not they ever took a snap in a live game.
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge Following Colt Brennan’s Death

Last spring the football world was rocked by the sudden passing of record-setting quarterback Colt Brennan. Nearly a year later, new details into his death have been revealed. According to Brandon Sneed of Sports Illustrated, an examination of Brennan’s brain revealed that he had at least one stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). But the full extent of how bad his CTE was could not be determined due to the nature of his death.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#American Football#Wr#The Houston Gamblers#Usfldraft#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nbc
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean McVay news

After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons select WR, QB in Draft Wire's new mock

The Super Bowl was just two weeks ago, but it’s been seven weeks since the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints in their season finale. On the bright side, the NFL scouting combine kicks off March 1 and the Falcons have a top-10 pick for the second year in a row. Our friends over at Draft Wire released a pre-combine mock draft in which Atlanta adds two major pieces on offense.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones: NFL World Reacts

The Giants are reportedly not expected to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. Per NFL journalist Bobby Thompson, New York is will not commit to Jones by the May deadline. Given Daniel Jones’ inconsistency over his first three seasons its not surprising to see the Giants choose to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star WR has set a date for his spring visit to Florida

Four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams was planning to visit the University of Florida in March, but that trip has now been moved to April 2, according to 247Sports. Williams also plays for Lakeland High’s basketball team, so he’s had to plan his unofficial visits around a potential run to the state championships. His visit being delayed a bit doesn’t mean that Florida is slipping in Williams’ recruitment though. In fact, he appears to be quite fond of the Gators’ new head coach Billy Napier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy