Former Georgia OT Tyler Catalina drafted by the USFL

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The USFL (United States Football League) held its inaugural draft this week.

With the eighth pick in the fifth round, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected former Georgia tackle Tyler Catalina.

Catalina, who started at right tackle for the Bulldogs in 2016 after transferring from Rhode Island, was signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

After a quick stent in Washington, Catalina spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers before spending the 2020 season with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

The USFL is a football league currently set to begin on April 16 and run through July 3. Games will be broadcast on Fox, NBC and USA.

